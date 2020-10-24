Founding documents, Culpeper Minutemen monument dedicated

The colonial sound of fife and drum drifted from Yowell Meadow Park Saturday as nearly 200 people gathered on an overcast and muggy morning to honor and remember the American Revolution.

As communities nationwide tear down memorials to history, Culpeper dedicated new ones—a side-by-side display of the Charters of Freedom and a monument to the Culpeper Minutemen.

Navy veteran Randy Rastall, a Grenada and Beirut era serviceman, marched at the event with the VFW Color Guard. He plans to bring his grandchildren to see the attractive installation that includes replica, bronze copies of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“The oldest one is a history buff —she will love it,” Rastall said. “The other young ones, I will teach them the history of the Constitution and the articles of freedom. Tell them the way it’s supposed to be—the way it is written in stone—for the people, by the people. I think maybe we need to bring the politicians down here and have them reread it.”

Fellow VFW Color Guard member Kerry Romesberg, an Air Force veteran, said the display is wonderful and in a perfect setting—the very area where the Culpeper Minutemen mustered in 1775 to fight the British in the Revolutionary War.