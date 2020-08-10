A local woman and three men face multiple animal abuse charges related to an alleged orchestrated, deadly dog attack on goats at a home in Spotsylvania County that was captured on video.
Someone called the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office on June 18 with a complaint of animal abuse occurring at 10516 Heather Greens Circle, in a housing development south of Chancellor.
The caller stated residents were letting their dogs attack goats and that they were abusing the goats with a bat, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Monday.
Sergeant O’Brien and Deputy Mele as part of a lengthy investigation recovered video related to the incident and questioned people at the residence. Several of them told deputies the goats were no longer there.
Suspect Charles McKinney claimed the homeowner, 22-year-old Halie Morgan, had two goats, but that she found out she was not allowed to have them in the neighborhood. He claimed someone had picked up the goats that morning, according to the sheriff’s office. But when the property was searched, dead goats were allegedly found.
Video evidence was also recovered from the phone of Donald Compton Jr., who recorded the incident, police said. The video alleges four individuals played a role in the abuse and death of the two goats, including Ms. Morgan, who was witnessed encouraging her two large dogs to attack the goats.
The dogs were seen barking and chasing the goats around the back yard where the goats were contained. Suspect Andrew Haefele used a large bat with spikes to strike the animals as they ran by him. The goats also appeared to be attacked with a sharper weapon, an apparent large machete.
Suspect Charles McKinney appeared to use an object to cut the neck of one goat as it laid on the ground suffering. Spotsylvania County Animal Control officers found the goats later that day with traumatic injuries, specifically to the neck area.
The goats were collected and sent for necropsy due to the injuries, and investigation.
The four suspects involved in the incident, Morgan, McKinney, Compton Jr., and Haefele, were all direct indicted in Spotsylvania County in July.
Haefele, 36, was charged with two counts each of maim an animal and conspire to maim and providing false identify to Law Enforcement. McKinney, 34, was charged with the same offenses.
Compton, 35, was charged with two counts each of maim an animal and conspire to maim, receive or transfer stolen property and providing false information to law enforcement
Morgan was charged with two counts each of maim an animal, conspire to maim and cause or permit animal cruelty.
