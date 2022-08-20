Four hurt when biplanes collide at Flying Circus airshow

Four people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning when two vintage planes collided at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton.

The incident occurred during a Hot Air Balloon Festival and Barnstorming Show event at the Fauquier County aviation institution known for its high-flying acts and aerial demonstrations.

The plane crash happened at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 5100 block of Ritchie Road, involving two Stearman biplanes, Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one Stearman was trying to land when another Stearman was trying to take off. The two aircraft collided, causing one to overturn, Coffey said.

The pilot of the aircraft making a landing, a 62-year-old man from Warrenton, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. His 50-year-old female passenger was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The pilot of the aircraft taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. His 14-year-old female passenger was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation. The National Transportation Safey Board was also notified.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash, Coffey said.

The Flying Circus did not immediately respond to an email Saturday, and could not be reached by phone.

Formed in 1970 as the Flying Circus Aerodrome, the venue lists various Stearman pillots among those participating at the airfield. Exception for the Flying Circus's silver and black Stearman, all of the aircraft on the field are privately owned, according to the venue's website.

People attending this weekend's airshow, which continues through Sunday, can purchase rides in hot-air balloons and vintage planes.