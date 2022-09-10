Four juveniles among six who died in Labor Day Weekend crashes in Virginia

Four juveniles were among the six who died statewide over the Labor Day Weekend, Virginia State Police reports.

Even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to 2021, there was still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians, the VSP release stated.

Of the six traffic deaths reported for the holiday weekend, two were pedestrians and three were not wearing seatbelts.

During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways.

“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”

During the 2022 four-day holiday statistical counting period, the six fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah and Sussex, along with the city of Norfolk.

The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old female and an 85-year-old male. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. The fourth juvenile traffic death was an 11-year-old female passenger.

State police investigated a total 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend, stopped 4,094 speeders, stopped 1,807 reckless drivers, arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID, cited 435 seat belt violations and ssisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.