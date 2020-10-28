Four more Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reported; toll climbs to 92

Data about cases, hospitalizations and deaths is updated on the Virginia Department of Health website by 10 a.m. each day to reflect what’s entered by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Numerous labs in Virginia, and some out of state, test the samples and report the results electronically to local health districts, where workers then confirm that the cases are new ones, not people being retested.

As the information moves from the lab to the local health departments and then to the state system, there may be computer glitches along the way or a different number of people working in various areas. Case investigators work seven days a week, but labs or other departments within health districts don’t necessarily work on weekends and holidays, Balmes–John said.

The discrepancies can result in fewer results on Sundays and Mondays and more new cases toward the middle of the week.

Even the time of day can make a difference. Results don’t always come back one or two at a time, but sometimes in batches, Balmes–John said. If a pile arrives late in the day, cases probably won’t be confirmed and entered into the system for a day or two.