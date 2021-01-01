Four new COVID-19 deaths reported Jan. 1 in Culpeper

Culpeper County began 2021 on a bleak note with the overnight reporting of four new deaths from COVID-19 as of Jan. 1, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.
Local health officials meanwhile ended 2020 with a video public service announcement urging local residents to continue to follow basic health guidelines for stemming the spread of the contagious virus responsible in the deaths so far of some 346,000 Americans.
Since reporting began last March, 70 people have died from the virus in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper, now with 23 deaths, according to VDH. Fauquier leads with the most deaths in the district at 28 while Orange has 7, Madison 4 deaths and in Rappahannock, two deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported.
Local case counts continue to rise and so do hospitalizations. As of Jan. 1, frontline workers in the health district who have received the vaccine totaled 160 people, according to VDH.
And while eventual rollout of the vaccination is a good thing, health officials warn more hard days are ahead in the local battle with COVID-19. That was the message of the PSA released Dec. 31 on Facebook by the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services.
“Some people think it’s not real, that it’s a made-up thing, a political thing,” said Trudy DeJarnette, a registered nurse and team leader at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. “I wish I could take people who say that into our ICU and see the person that’s vented with all the drips going and then have them tell me that this isn’t real.”
One of the biggest factors in continued community transmission of COVID-19 is those who have the virus, but without any symptoms of it, said Dr. Nael Hassan, an emergency medicine physician at Culpeper Medical Center. In the PSA, he assured the public that no shortcuts were taken in development of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This was a dramatic effort by thousands of people with thousands and thousands of man hours of work to make sure this vaccine is safe,” Hassan said. “Just like the flu vaccine, I would give it to myself and my family.”
He advised the vaccine would “not become widely available to the general public for many months.”
“Therefore, our best defense is prevention,” Dr. Hassan said. “That means wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose, avoiding large groups, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
EMT Sam McCabe, a recent graduate of Culpeper County High School, echoed those remarks.
“I’m sure my colleagues at emergency services and Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Squad can attest to the amount of havoc that COVID can wreak,” he said in the PSA. “It’s definitely very virulent and very contagious. It’s still super important that we wear our mask, super important that we wash our hands, as usual, and that we stay socially and physically distant from each other.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner stated the COVID-19 vaccine “is our best hope, our best tool that we have to get out from under this pandemic at this time.” He said it’s a common misunderstanding that vaccine development was rushed.
“The term, ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ refers to the actual production of the vaccine,” the health district director said. “But the safety trials and efficacy trials have lasted as long as typical vaccine trials usually do. That has not been rushed so we can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”
The first does of the vaccine, as has been happening, will be given to first line healthcare providers, healthcare workers and long-term care residents through the state, said Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten. The next phase of vaccinations will be given to essential workers and those in high risk health categories, he said in the PSA.
“The vaccination will be available to everyone eventually, but we’re not there yet,” Ooten said. “The hope is to get the vaccination to the general public as soon as possible, but it is going to take some time. In the meantime, we still need to follow the basic health guidelines and recommendations put out by the CDC and Virginia Dept. of Health.”
The first round of vaccines for high-risk residents and frontline staff of The Culpeper senior living community will be administered Jan. 12, according to spokeswoman Rose Meeks Wallace. The Culpeper has partnered with Walgreens through VDH on the vaccinations, she said.
Dr. Amauri Gonzalez, medical director at The Culpeper, already got his, according to Wallace.
“He is confident that the worldwide, unprecedented scientific achievement of these COVID-19 vaccines will eventually enable us to enjoy life with our loved ones again,” she said.
The Culpeper reported an outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Dec. 9. As of Jan. 1, 2021, VDH reported nine remaining cases in the retirement facility. But as of Dec. 29, there were no healthcare residents on quarantine and no positive cases, Wallace said.
“The few remaining positive staff are recovering at home and are following the appropriate quarantine protocol,” she said.
Wallace said The Culpeper has completed three VDH “COVID Focus Surveys” reviewing all aspects of requirements from VDH and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. She said there have been zero deficiencies.
Our Father’s House assisted living facility, near Inlet in Culpeper County, reported a COVID-19 outbreak on Dec. 7, according to VDH, which reported seven cases at the facility as of Jan. 1. In Orange, Fox Trail Senior Living was listed among those with active outbreaks with 19 cases reported by VDH as of Jan. 1.
Dr. Hasan, in the recent PSA, encouraged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they eligible.
“The COVID-19 vaccine, like the flu vaccine, is safe and effective,” he said. “Please be safe. Thank you for allowing us to bring the best of health to you. Remember to please be kind to one another and wear a mask.”
(540) 825-4315