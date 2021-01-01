Four new COVID-19 deaths reported Jan. 1 in Culpeper

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner stated the COVID-19 vaccine “is our best hope, our best tool that we have to get out from under this pandemic at this time.” He said it’s a common misunderstanding that vaccine development was rushed.

“The term, ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ refers to the actual production of the vaccine,” the health district director said. “But the safety trials and efficacy trials have lasted as long as typical vaccine trials usually do. That has not been rushed so we can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

The first does of the vaccine, as has been happening, will be given to first line healthcare providers, healthcare workers and long-term care residents through the state, said Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten. The next phase of vaccinations will be given to essential workers and those in high risk health categories, he said in the PSA.

“The vaccination will be available to everyone eventually, but we’re not there yet,” Ooten said. “The hope is to get the vaccination to the general public as soon as possible, but it is going to take some time. In the meantime, we still need to follow the basic health guidelines and recommendations put out by the CDC and Virginia Dept. of Health.”