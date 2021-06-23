Four Town Council candidates seeking Culpeper Republicans endorsement

Four candidates for Culpeper Town Council who are seeking the local Republican Party endorsement will participate in a 7 p.m. forum Thursday at Eastern View High School.
Participants in the candidates’ forum, being hosted by Culpeper County GOP Committee, will be David Kulivan, Fred Sapp, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short.
The public can attend the program in person in the EVHS auditorium or watch live on Facebook at Republican Town Council Forum, according to Councilman Keith Brown, Candidate Committee Chairman with the Republican Committee.
Brown said the Republican Committee would meet at 6 p.m. for its normal business meeting that will include endorsement recommendations to voting members from the Candidate Committee.
The subsequent forum will last an hour. Participants will be asked around seven question as well as any additional questions voting members might have, Brown said.
Eleven candidates are vying for four seats on Town Council in the November election.
The other candidates are incumbents Pranas Rimeikis and Billy Yowell, B. Travis Brown, Courtney D’Avilar, Wes Mayles Jr., Bobby Ryan and Adrian Sledge.
Local candidates are not listed by party on the ballot in Virginia. Local Town Council candidates getting the local Republican Party endorsement can lead to financial support for their campaign from the committee, Brown said.
“Being endorsed is conveying to the Republican voters that this person encompasses the same values and agrees to uphold the Republican Creed,” he said.
