Four Town Council candidates seeking Culpeper Republicans endorsement

Four candidates for Culpeper Town Council who are seeking the local Republican Party endorsement will participate in a 7 p.m. forum Thursday at Eastern View High School.

Participants in the candidates’ forum, being hosted by Culpeper County GOP Committee, will be David Kulivan, Fred Sapp, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short.

The public can attend the program in person in the EVHS auditorium or watch live on Facebook at Republican Town Council Forum, according to Councilman Keith Brown, Candidate Committee Chairman with the Republican Committee.

Brown said the Republican Committee would meet at 6 p.m. for its normal business meeting that will include endorsement recommendations to voting members from the Candidate Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The subsequent forum will last an hour. Participants will be asked around seven question as well as any additional questions voting members might have, Brown said.

Eleven candidates are vying for four seats on Town Council in the November election.

The other candidates are incumbents Pranas Rimeikis and Billy Yowell, B. Travis Brown, Courtney D’Avilar, Wes Mayles Jr., Bobby Ryan and Adrian Sledge.