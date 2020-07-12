First came the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in March, closing schools and nonessential businesses and sending millions of people across the U.S. into self-isolation.
In May, just as many states were beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions and slowly reopen businesses, George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police turned long-simmering racial tensions into civil unrest from coast to coast.
With the pandemic and protests extending their respective reach to Hollywood and the sports world, there’s been no respite for Americans who are just looking for a break from the seemingly endless stream of bad news—a moment to catch their breath and not have to worry about everything that’s happened and what may still be yet to come.
For many local residents, that opportunity came on the Fourth of July.
While the Culpeper 4th of July Festival Committee was forced to cancel the town’s annual 5K race, Main Street parade and car and motorcycle show to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it remained committed to staging the annual fireworks display.
The event was moved to the town’s Rockwater Park, where no spectators were allowed, but visibility was optimal for those in the area.
Residents who took the opportunity to relax and enjoy the fireworks came away pleased with the show.
“I’m new to Culpeper, so I wanted to come out, be around other members of the community and get a feel for how important occasions like this are here,” said Tony Heresy, who watched the fireworks from Main Street along with his wife, Zelda, and brother, Jorge. “I’ve been impressed with the hospitality of other people who came out to watch, as well as the fireworks.”
Robert McPherson, a Rixeyville resident, said getting out of the house to go watch the fireworks was something he’d been anticipating with excitement as the Fourth of July approached.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming out and watching [fireworks] more than in past years because of how much our normal routines have been affected lately due to [COVID-19],” he said.
Fredericksburg’s Emily Harrison joined her mother and sister, both Culpeper residents, to enjoy the festivities.
“After all the craziness and turmoil over the past few months, it was more important than ever to come together and celebrate our independence,” Harrison said. “The fireworks were fantastic.”
The show was presented by Zambelli Fireworks, a well-known fireworks company based out of New Castle, Pa., which is located about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. It was founded by Antonio Zambelli in Naples, Italy in 1893.
Zambelli eventually relocated to the U.S. and incorporated the company in 1960.
Zambelli Fireworks is credited by the Guinness Book of World Records for shooting fireworks from the highest altitude, off the U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh.
The company has produced shows at Mount Rushmore, New Year’s Eve at Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip, for “Liberty Weekend” celebrating the Statue of Liberty centennial, and annually for “Thunder Over Louisville.”
Zambelli has also produced or been featured on shows that were televised on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, MSNBC, National Geographic Channel, Odyssey Network, Learning Channel and the BBC.
“We’ve had the pleasure of working with the town of Culpeper since 2008,” said Kim Ceyrolles, who has been Zambelli’s project manager since 2012.
“Mike Strickler has been the lead on the Culpeper show since 2018, and it was our pleasure to work with the town in order to still hold the event this year under the current circumstances. They really did a great job adjusting the site to [Rockwater Park] in order to practice social distancing.”
