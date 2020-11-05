Franklin County activists vow to press on despite statue referendum results

ROANOKE—Referendums held across Virginia on Election Day over the issue of relocating Confederate statutes from municipal or county properties resulted in a definitive answer at the end of the day Tuesday: no.

Six separate referendums received overwhelming voter support to keep the memorials where they currently stand.

In Franklin County, a majority of voters insisted the statue of a Confederate soldier that stands in front of the courthouse in Rocky Mount stays put, judging by a vote tally that was mostly complete Tuesday night.

With 22 of 24 precincts reporting late Tuesday, there was more than a 3-to-1 margin in favor of the monument staying where it is.

While disappointed in the outcome as it stood Tuesday, Black residents who have been urging the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to relocate the statue vowed that they will continue their efforts.

“If it’s decided to keep the statue, we will continue to bring awareness to it,” said Bridgette Craighead, 30, co-founder of the Franklin County chapter of Black Lives Matter. “I’m not giving up, and I don’t expect anybody else to. I don’t expect the NAACP to let up and I don’t expect any of the volunteers that we have to let up.”