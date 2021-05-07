Frazier announces bid for election to 3rd term on Culpeper County Board

Two-term Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier announced this week that he will seek a third, four-year term in the November 2021 Election for Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

Frazier said in a written statement he would run as an independent and that he was pleased to have served constituents the past 7.5 years.

The 71-year-old semi-retired construction firm owner listed accomplishments on the board during his tenure to include low real estate taxes - the lowest in the area.

Frazier also mentioned continued renovation and improvements at historic Carver Center along U.S. 15 in his district.

"One of the things that I'm most proud of is the work that our board has done on the creation of the Culpeper Technical Education Center. This has been a community wide project," he said in the statement. "This would not have been possible without the help of our staff, School Board members and their staff and leaders in our community. This school will be an assist to a lot of young people in our county."

CTEC is slated to open this fall, offering career training for high school students and the community at large from the campus of Germanna Community College Daniel Tech Center off of McDevitt Dr., east of town.

