Frazier announces bid for election to 3rd term on Culpeper County Board

Two-term Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier announced this week that he will seek a third, four-year term in the November 2021 Election for Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Frazier said in a written statement he would run as an independent and that he was pleased to have served constituents the past 7.5 years.
The 71-year-old semi-retired construction firm owner listed accomplishments on the board during his tenure to include low real estate taxes - the lowest in the area.
Frazier also mentioned continued renovation and improvements at historic Carver Center along U.S. 15 in his district.
"One of the things that I'm most proud of is the work that our board has done on the creation of the Culpeper Technical Education Center. This has been a community wide project," he said in the statement. "This would not have been possible without the help of our staff, School Board members and their staff and leaders in our community. This school will be an assist to a lot of young people in our county."
CTEC is slated to open this fall, offering career training for high school students and the community at large from the campus of Germanna Community College Daniel Tech Center off of McDevitt Dr., east of town.
In a phone call Saturday, Frazier acknowledged in past elections he said he would serve two terms on the board and move on.
He said there is a possibility of more new members joining the seven-member elected body with this election; three seats will be on the ballot, including Frazier, longtime Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase and Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger.
"We need to keep a little bit of experience," Frazier said Saturday. "There's a lot of issues I still want to work on - at least one more time," he said of seeking the third term.
A native of Culpeper who graduated in 1969 with the last high school class that attended Floyd T. Binns school, Frazier is married with grown children and helping to raise his grandchildren.
Frazier in the statement thanked county staff for their work "in making our jobs easier," calling them true professionals.
"If elected I will continue to be a conservative voice on the board and work for the constituents of the Cedar Mountain District and the people of Culpeper County, he said.
Frazier said he once again would not be accepting any campaign donations. He encouraged donations to Rapidan Fire Dept., Reva Fire Dept. or Carver Center.