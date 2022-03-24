Fred Nats to host annual Jackie Robinson essay contest

The FredNats and Germanna Community College are honoring the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier by hosting an essay contest in honor of the history-making ballplayer.

The deadline for submitting an essay to the contest is May 1 and winners will be announced at the FredNats game on May 13—just over 75 years after Robinson made his Major League début with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Robinson's first game, on April 15, 1947, was also the first time FredNats owner Art Silber, then age 6, attended a professional baseball game. He became a huge Robinson fan and would wait at the corner before every game to walk with his hero to the player's entrance.

Silber and the team continue to honor Robinson by hosting the essay contest, for which juniors and seniors at high schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties and Fredericksburg are invited to write a 500-word essay on one of the nine values Robinson cited as crucial to his success: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.

Winners will receive scholarships of $1,042—a nod to Robinson's jersey number, 42—to Germanna Community College.

Visit germanna.edu/42essay for more information or to enter the contest.