The Fredericksburg City Council heard loud and clear during community-wide discussions about the slave auction block that there’s a need to tell a broader, more inclusive story of the city’s history.
At Tuesday’s meeting, its members voted unanimously to spend $205,000 of the $250,000 earmarked for telling that story on a variety of projects that will highlight local African American history, including that of the controversial auction block.
Angela Freeman, who has been serving as the city’s business development manager, will help coordinate the work in her new position as the city’s diversity, equity and economic advancement officer.
“As our community grows in diversity and looks to our future, I am proud of how we have taken on honest and important conversations to create a more welcoming Fredericksburg,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “We are truly a better community when we come together, get to know each other and recognize the important contributions of all. I am confident the changes we are making are contributing to an inclusive future for Fredericksburg.”
Part of the money will pay for improvements to the corner at Charles and William streets, where the auction block had been located until its removal in June for cleaning and eventual loan to the Fredericksburg Area Museum. City Council had voted to begin that process last December, but it was delayed by two failed lawsuits and concerns about COVID-19.
The temporary sign at the original location will be replaced with a more detailed interpretation of the block’s historical relevance. The city also will provide some of the funding for a new exhibit at the Fredericksburg Area Museum that will include the auction block. It is expected to be moved there in November or December.
The funds will also be used to create and install markers at two significant historical sites in the city. The first is a former commercial wharf at the end of Canal Street run by John DeBaptiste, a late 18th-century African American entrepreneur and American Revolutionary War participant.
The other is the site of the former Greyhound Bus Depot at Princess Anne and Wolfe streets, which was a stop on the historic Freedom Riders journey in 1961.
In addition, the Fredericksburg Visitor Center’s welcome video, brochures and other information will be revamped and updated to share a more complete and authentic history of the city.
Fredericksburg’s tourism staff will work with the University of Mary Washington to tell the story of the local civil rights movement and create a Civil Rights Trail. They’ll collect and share firsthand oral histories from people who lived in Fredericksburg during segregation and integration.
UMW’s James Farmer Multicultural Center, the Simpson Library’s Special Collection and University Archives, and the departments of American studies, historic preservation and history will all be involved in the effort. City staff will continue to research and represent the important contributions of other African Americans, such as Dr. Urbane Bass, John Washington, Mildred Loving, Joseph Walker and Jason Grant.
Freeman is helping coordinate City Council’s recently approved Racial Equity Plan, and updated council members on work toward its goals at Tuesday’s meeting.
One of those goals is to ensure the safety of protesters and the public. Freeman credited work the city has done for helping to keep protests peaceful for the past few weeks, although she pointed out that there was a march held downtown Monday that resulted in five protesters being ticketed for refusing to get out of the road. Three of them also face a misdemeanor charge.
The march was held in response to last week’s release of a Fredericksburg Police Department internal report that found law enforcement was largely justified in the use of gas and rubber projectiles against protesters during a May 31 demonstration.
Fredericksburg has hired the Police Executive Research Forum to perform an independent review of police actions during the May 31 and June 2 protests. PERF has begun looking at documents and will hold a series of in-person meetings with stakeholders from Aug. 25 to 27. Preliminary findings are expected in November, and a final report is expected six to eight months after that, Freeman said.
A number of city residents had urged the council to seek a third-party review of the Police Department response, which included the arrest of 50 protesters for breaking curfew June 2. Several asked that council members seek community input before hiring PERF, or to hire a different firm.
The council voted unanimously July 14 to approve hiring PERF after an extensive review by staff and Richmond attorney Cynthia E. Hudson to identify a qualified third-party reviewer. Hudson chairs Gov. Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and is a former Virginia chief deputy attorney general.
Julian Stebbins–Sharpless described PERF as “overly skewed toward law enforcement members” in an email that was read during the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting. He included a list of 279 people petitioning to include Christy E. Lopez, a Georgetown University Law Center professor, on the team that PERF has assembled.
Lopez teaches courses on criminal justice and police/criminal justice reform at Georgetown and co-leads the Law Center’s innovative policing program. She is a former deputy chief of the Special Litigation Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and was involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Ferguson, Mo., police department after an officer fatally shot a black teenager named Michael Brown.
Freeman said the police department has already implemented new procedures in its response to resistance policy, including the requirement that officers report the use of force regardless of whether anyone was injured. The department has also been researching best practices, recommendations and sample policies from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
In addition, the police department is expanding its Citizens Advisory Panel from six to 10 members, including at least one person ages 18 to 30, and intends to follow the recent information session it held at James Monroe High School with several virtual educational offerings. Work has also begun on a racial equity website that will become part of the city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov.
“It’s envisioned to be another tool to provide public access to information on our efforts and a place to get the most comprehensive up-to-date information, documents and reports,” Freeman said.
