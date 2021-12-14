Fredericksburg-area cops bring holiday joy to over 230 kids

“I love to give back to the community,” said Wachter. “It’s just great to get back to the kids and see them happy.”

Peters said families who participate in the Cops and Kids program are nominated through public school counselors in the region, as well as from other local organizations, including the Thurman Brisben Center, Loisann’s Hope House and the Empowerhouse.

Peters said with the exception of last year, Target at Central Park has been the sole store in the region to support the lodge’s event and said the store has opened its doors generously in support of Cops and Kids.

“This is, by far, the most amazing event that I’ve been a part of working with Target,” Evelyn Reccio said, assets protection team leader at the Central Park Target store. “I’m looking forward to doing this for as many more years as I possibly can.”

Peters said the event couldn’t be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said lodge members held the event virtually, by mailing out 170 Target gift cards valued at $125 each.

“This year, they actually get to do what we normally do, which is actually go shopping with a police officer,” Peters said.

