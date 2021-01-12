Fredericksburg-area delegate signed letter urging nullification of Virginia presidential vote

According to the letter, the changes “led to greatly increased opportunities for massive voter fraud and election fraud,” resulting in “late-night reporting from central absentee precincts” that impacted the presidential race and state elections. The letter adds that data on those votes couldn’t be authenticated.

The delegates also claim that most of the state’s registrars said the changes “compromised” their ability to do their jobs properly.

The letter closes by saying if a president is elected “based on a tally of unconstitutional and fraudulently elected Presidential Electors, it would create a rent in the fabric of the nation.”

Cole acknowledged Monday that the challenge to Biden’s presidency is now moot and that he hopes “we can put this behind us.” But he thinks the election results should be scrutinized.

“I think there are a lot of questions about this election,” Cole said.

He worries that such scrutiny might not happen now, “because of the violence in Washington.”

“Anytime you resort to violence, it hurts your cause,” he said.

Cole also worries that Americans “are losing faith in the election system,” based on this election and Trump’s 2016 win, which some Democrats claimed was fraudulent. The delegate said a “bipartisan effort” is needed to “find some common sense” with election laws.