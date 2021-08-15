Fredericksburg-area health district brings back free testing clinics

The Rappahannock Area Health District is bringing back free clinics for COVID-19 testing in the wake of rising case counts.

Two events will be held each week through at least the first week of September. Clinics will be held Wednesdays from 3–6 p.m. at Stafford Hospital, 10 Hospital Center Blvd., and Thursdays from 1–4 p.m. at the Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive in Fredericksburg.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, health officials also will provide the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic at the Family Life Center.

No documentation is required and all ages are welcome. Preregistration is recommended but not required. Those interested can register at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/freecovid19testing. On the same site, there’s a link people can use to locate other free testing clinics in the state.

Last week, the local health district reached several somber milestones as new cases continued to climb at the same levels as before vaccines were widely available. More than 30,221 local residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020. Of that number, 988 have been hospitalized and 298 have died.