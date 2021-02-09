Fredericksburg-area Health District reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, one virus death

Positive COVID-19 figures continued the roller-coaster ride of late with 167 new cases reported in the Rappahannock Health District on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s total cases almost equaled the combined number reported Monday (88) and Sunday (84), but fell far short of the cases reported Saturday (337) and Friday (281). Before that, on each of the five days prior to Friday, fewer than 150 new cases were reported.

There also was one new local death related to the virus reported Tuesday, a black man in his 60s who lived in Stafford County.

According to Tuesday’s report, there have been a total of 20,988 cases in the Fredericksburg-area health district. The count includes 8,623 cases in Stafford County; 7,705 in Spotsylvania County; 1,694 in Caroline County; 1,652 in Fredericksburg; and 1,314 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,897 cases in Culpeper County; 3,697 in Fauquier County; 1,682 in Orange County; and 1,055 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 3,291 new cases and 78 new deaths were reported on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 534,116 cases and 6,898 deaths associated with COVID-19.