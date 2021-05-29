Fredericksburg-area health officials optimistic this summer will be 'a whole lot safer'

Memorial Day weekend marks the first major holiday since COVID-19 vaccines have been on the scene, and local health officials believe the number of people vaccinated will keep the virus from spreading when folks gather for barbecues and ballgames—or are stuck inside beach houses and cabins because of rainy weather.
“I think there’s every reason for real high optimism,” said Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County. “The environment is a whole lot safer probably than it has been [since] the earliest days of the pandemic. All in all, I think things are looking good.”
Other public-health officials temper their optimism with caution. They hope that Memorial Day gatherings won’t produce the kind of case surges seen after past holidays, but they’re always nervous about making predictions.
“We’re optimistic, but we’re always a bit guarded because this has been such an unpredictable virus,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. “We take every day as it comes, obviously, and the good news that comes each day is very promising for us.”
Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, uses much grander terms to describe the impact vaccines have had on plummeting cases locally, statewide and across the nation.
“Science wins again,” he said. “It’s really a victory for mankind.”
As the world enters its second summer in the midst of a pandemic, half of the U.S. population and 54 percent of all Virginians have received at least one dose. Rates are lower in the Rappahannock Area Health District, where 41 percent of all residents have gotten a shot in the arm.
“We are lagging just a little bit,” McDermott said. “I do wish more were vaccinated.”
All along, health officials have suggested that about 75 percent of the population needs to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity—or what Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, has started calling “community immunity” from the virus.
Older residents enthusiastically signed up for shots as soon as they were available—resulting in about 80 percent of the 65-plus population being vaccinated locally and nationwide—but younger residents haven’t been nearly as eager.
Still, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined dramatically. Just last month, Virginia regularly reported more than 1,200 new cases a day. Twice since last Sunday, new case numbers totaled under 240 per day.
At regular press briefings, Avula has the impact that natural immunity—acquired from a person having the virus—may be having as well. Health officials agree that vaccines help recipients develop a more robust defense against the virus, but as McDermott said, those with natural immunity also help break the chain of transmission.
Because so many people didn’t have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials have suggested the actual number of cases may have been higher than reported, meaning there may be even more natural immunity present.
“The wild card, of course, is a variant, and it’s hard to know how that might play out,” said April Achter, population health coordinator of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties.
Those who got the virus early in the pandemic developed immunity against the original strain, not the mutations that have developed.
“Vaccination is the best way to go,” Williams said, because it provides a more robust defense and has been shown effective against the variants.
In Virginia, the United Kingdom variant has become the dominant strain, and it’s been discovered in 2,074 cases which led to 20 deaths statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two deaths occurred in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Like vacationers bound for the beach, local officials said they’re glad to see the unofficial start of summer and the hope a new season brings. They’ve dealt with the virus for almost 18 months—first, learning about the disease and how to deal with it, then setting up contact tracing to prevent its spread and finally, administering the vaccine.
“It has been a long road,” Achter said. “We all need a nap.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425