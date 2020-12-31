Fredericksburg-area hospitals restricting visitors because of increasing virus cases

All three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area are restricting visitors as COVID-19 cases—and hospitalizations—continue to set records.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center put the restrictions in place on Monday, and Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital started them with the new year.

“With the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in our community and under our care in our hospitals and facilities, it is in the best interest for the safety of our staff, providers, and patients to restrict visitation at this time,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer for Mary Washington Healthcare.

There are exceptions. At all three hospitals, one caregiver or support person is allowed for pediatric patients, mothers in labor and those who are disabled or need an advocate to make health care decisions for them.

Patients approaching end of life are allowed one visitor at Spotsylvania Regional.

At Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, “compassionate care visits” for end-of-life patients or those who’ve had a significant change in health may be approved by the patient’s care team. The two facilities also are allowing clergy to make brief visits with approval by the pastoral care department.