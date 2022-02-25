Fredericksburg-area hospitals see 'steep decline' in COVID patients

Mary Washington Healthcare is back to “care as usual” after a surge of COVID-19 patients pushed its hospitals into crisis mode last month.

“This omicron surge really was like a flash flood, and as quickly as it came up on us, it seems to be receding, so that is welcome news,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of MWHC, during a virtual town hall Wednesday.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center also has seen “a steep decline in our inpatient COVID volume compared to December and January,” said Susan Coleman, marketing director.

While McDermott and Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC, were optimistic that the spring and summer might offer some return to normalcy, both wanted to remind people not to delay care for medical issues.

In addition to seeing the decline in COVID patients, McDermott said health care teams at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital also “have seen a few patients with relatively more severe disease” because they put off medical care.

Examples include patients with stomach pain who eventually suffered a ruptured appendix, which resulted in greater complications and an increased risk for sepsis, McDermott said. Health workers also have seen people who had chest pain from a heart attack “present with greater heart muscle damage and severity due to delayed treatment,” he said.

As new cases and hospitalizations from the virus drop throughout the nation, another aspect of COVID’s impact unfortunately continues to climb. Because there were so many people who died from the omicron variant in January, the Virginia Department of Health is continuing to process all the death certificates and is still reporting new deaths daily.

Another 18 deaths have been added to the tally this week for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. They’re among 115 local people and 2,223 Virginians whose virus-related deaths have been reported in February alone.

The pattern may continue for another week or more, into early March.

“There were just so many, sadly, statewide, so it’s been taking some time to get them all reported,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.

As throughout the pandemic, the majority of deaths reported this week have been older people, age 60 and above. However, there also were two local people in their 50s and one woman in her 30s who died from the virus, according to state data.

Since the pandemic began, 563 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District and 18,440 Virginians have died from COVID-19, according to state data.

However, as indicated by questions posted during MWHC’s town hall, people are eager to resume activities and want to know their level of safety.

“For a vast majority of people in the country, that is probably OK,” Newman said. “If you’re updated on your vaccines and have no significant health problems, it is probably safe for us to start gathering and doing things again.”

He also pointed out that between 3 percent and 7 percent of the nation’s population—people who are immunocompromised—“don’t have that luxury.” That includes people undergoing chemotherapy and taking medicines for autoimmune diseases, transplant recipients, the elderly and those with chronic health problems.

Because of their compromised conditions, their immune systems don’t mount an adequate defense against COVID-19, even with vaccines, Newman said.

“They will need to protect themselves,” Newman said.

Likewise, he said children who fall into any of those categories or live with an adult who does will have to take similar precautions. Newman stressed that cloth masks won’t cut it; instead, he recommends KN95 or KF94 masks because they provide a secure fit, have enough filtration and are more comfortable to wear than the medical grade N95 masks worn by health care professionals.

In response to questions about local school systems loosening mask mandates, he said he believes it’s the right decision.

“For most children, it’s a very low-risk situation at this point,” Newman said. “We do need to take these opportunities when COVID is lower in prevalence to normalize a bit.”

On the topic of virus prevalence, health officials have stressed that people need to look at a number of indicators, including new case numbers, hospitalizations and an area’s positivity rate, to determine how widespread COVID may be.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests among all those taken, is a good example, McDermott said. It climbed to 45 percent in the Rappahannock Area Health District during the worst of omicron. While it’s shown a steep decline in recent weeks, it’s still above 10 percent, which is twice as high as health officials prefer.

In the local health district, new cases are averaging 86 a day with about 55 people hospitalized in MWHC facilities and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. That’s compared to early January, when there were an average of 840 new cases a day and more than 200 people hospitalized.

But all along, health officials have suggested COVID cases probably have been undercounted because not everyone who had the virus was tested. Early on, that was because there weren’t enough tests available—or because people had no symptoms of the disease. These days, as people receive their free test kits from the federal government or purchase them at neighborhood pharmacies, those who test positive may not be sharing the results with local health departments even though they’re encouraged to do so.