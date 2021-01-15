Fredericksburg-area ministers come together to bridge racial divisions

Bishop Leonard Lacey, who leads United Faith Christian Ministry in Stafford, said it has been refreshing to have a panel that discusses issues without attempting to scold, chastise or change one’s mind.

Apostle Temaki Carr, founder and CEO of Loving the Nations ministry in Fredericksburg, said it is time for church leaders to step to the forefront on the issue of social injustice.

“When there are catastrophic things that are happening all around and the church remains in a building and wants to continue doing the same thing and not address emergencies and allow people whose heart may not be conditioned to hear from the Lord to lead the way, then we either have to put up or we have to shut up,” Carr said.

The Undivided group has bonded so much that they’ve continued to meet weekly after the curriculum was completed. Their goal is to share what they’ve learned about one another with their churches and the community.

Holland said there are liberal and conservative voices in the group and each are allowed to freely express their views.