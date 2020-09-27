Fredericksburg Area Museum to exhibit city's slave auction block in November

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg’s controversial slave auction block has been professionally cleaned and will be loaned to the Fredericksburg Area Museum early next month.

It will go on display there by mid-November at the earliest, with graffiti spray painted during several protests last summer intact.

“Temporarily, the block will be located in a manner that is accessible but with clear signage that indicates the tone of the graffiti. It will be the visitors’ option to ‘see’ it firsthand, or see it as an image,” said Sara Poore, FAM’s president and CEO.

The roughly 800-pound stone block was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets June 5 after nearly three years of debate and discussion, including community-wide sessions conducted by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

City Council had voted to remove it last December and loan it to FAM, where it could be exhibited with more detail about its history than the simple brass plaque that had identified it as “Fredericksburg’s principal auction site in pre-Civil War days for slaves and property.” That process was delayed by two unsuccessful lawsuits to keep it in place and concerns about city staff tackling the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.