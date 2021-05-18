Fredericksburg-area parents weigh in on vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds

Video in Field 59: WATCH NOW: Vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds.As soon as federal authorities gave the green light to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds, Angela Ellis made an appointment for her 13-year-old, Shane.
He became the final member of the Spotsylvania County family of four to get inoculated against COVID-19, and his shot in the arm brought with it a huge sense of relief, his mother said.
“It’s incredible. I feel like we can take a deep breath and not worry that we’re going to pass it to somebody else,” said Ellis, a physical therapist with Stafford schools who feared she might inadvertently expose high-risk students to the virus. “Now we can officially say that everything can change now, and we feel so much more comfortable.”
Interest in the vaccine has picked up again after the Food and Drug Administration last week expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for preteens and younger teenagers. While walk-ins are still accepted at local clinics held by the Rappahannock Area Health District, slots are going fast because of the change.
“We are messaging that it is best for everyone to schedule an appointment rather than risk not having a spot open when they arrive at a clinic,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Ellis took her son to a pharmacy, sharing on Facebook how “super easy” it was to make an appointment online. At vaccinate.virginia.gov, searchers can plug in their address and be directed to clinics held in their local health district. Or they can click another link on the same page for vaccines.gov to find nearby pharmacies, community vaccination centers and medical offices.
Siblings Grannt cq and Emma Manthey, 14 and 13, were able to decide for themselves if they wanted to get vaccinated. Both chose to be inoculated on Monday.
“My daughter was so excited she asked me to take her picture so she could share with her friends,” said their mother, Robyn Manthey. “They both expressed their wish for the pandemic to be behind them and get back to a new normal.”
Adam Whitley of Fredericksburg wants the same—and for things to reopen safely. His 12-year-old son, who’s getting vaccinated this week, wants to see his friends at Walker–Grant Middle School in the fall.
“Like any other parent, we’ve read a LOT about the vaccines,” Whitley said, noting that the mRNA vaccines have been around since the 1990s. “Knowing ... the potential side effects of a proven-safe vaccine are far less likely and less severe than the side effects of COVID made the decision easier.”
Stephanie Barb of Orange County encouraged adults to read scientific data from reputable sources, both for themselves and their children. She’s been frustrated by the “false rumors being spread to incite fear” and suggested people check the facts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Virginia Department of Health.
“I do not judge people that do not want to get the vaccine, but I am not taking that risk with my kids,” said Barb who has three children, ages 22, 15 and 14. “As any parent who leads by example, I got my shot as well. My hope is that we can get back to our lives without losing any more lives along the way.”
Kelly Myles in North Stafford admitted she’s a little nervous about unknown, long-term side effects for her 13-year-old daughter, who’s getting vaccinated on Wednesday. Myles and her husband, who are 48 and 51, have been vaccinated, and if they face long-term side effects 20 years down the road, “so be it,” she said.
It’s a different consideration for her daughter, but the family still decided they preferred the vaccine to the virus.
“It’s all of our fear,” Myles said. “Getting the vaccine is an added layer of comfort and reassurance for my family.”
Health officials were glad to see clinics filling up again after vaccine supply had increased and the demand decreased in recent weeks. Chamberlin noted the number of younger people getting clinic appointments this week and added: “Yay!”
April Achter, population health coordinator in the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, said she was glad to see things “moving along with this age group.”
“This is a really important step to getting us back to normal,” she said. “While most of these kids would have a mild illness if they got COVID, they have the ability to transmit it to others.”
