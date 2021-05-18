Fredericksburg-area parents weigh in on vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds

Stephanie Barb of Orange County encouraged adults to read scientific data from reputable sources, both for themselves and their children. She’s been frustrated by the “false rumors being spread to incite fear” and suggested people check the facts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Virginia Department of Health.

“I do not judge people that do not want to get the vaccine, but I am not taking that risk with my kids,” said Barb who has three children, ages 22, 15 and 14. “As any parent who leads by example, I got my shot as well. My hope is that we can get back to our lives without losing any more lives along the way.”

Kelly Myles in North Stafford admitted she’s a little nervous about unknown, long-term side effects for her 13-year-old daughter, who’s getting vaccinated on Wednesday. Myles and her husband, who are 48 and 51, have been vaccinated, and if they face long-term side effects 20 years down the road, “so be it,” she said.

It’s a different consideration for her daughter, but the family still decided they preferred the vaccine to the virus.

“It’s all of our fear,” Myles said. “Getting the vaccine is an added layer of comfort and reassurance for my family.”