Fredericksburg-area residents help with national blood shortage

In the midst of the worst national blood shortage in a decade, Beth Deely signed up to donate, as she’s regularly done at least twice each year.

Then, the Spotsylvania County woman discovered the deep bruises that had been appearing all over her body were caused by a rare blood disorder.

In a moment, the 48-year-old went from being a blood donor focused on helping others to a patient who could die unless she got a transfusion every other day.

“I’ve always been big on blood donations, because it’s just so important, and then this happened and I was like, what the heck?” she said from her hospital bed. “All my friends and family keep asking what they can do and I’ve said, please go donate blood.”

The American Red Cross has been making similar pleas in recent weeks as the amount of blood available for hospitals nationwide dropped to critical levels. The agency typically maintains five days’ worth of blood, but supplies in January fell below one day’s worth, according to press releases.

Reasons for the shortage were the same factors that have affected other aspects of life in the midst of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Blood drives have been canceled, donors and volunteers have been reluctant to venture out during the pandemic, and staff shortages have resulted from workers being sickened by COVID-19 or having to quarantine.

Across the country, overall donations have dropped by 10 percent since the pandemic began, the Red Cross stated. In the last year alone, the Red Cross and Virginia Department of Health reported a 40 percent decrease in new blood donors in the region, according to Sen. Tim Kaine’s office, which also announced he was giving blood on Friday in Fairfax.

In addition, there was a 62 percent reduction in blood drives scheduled at colleges and high schools because of the pandemic, the Red Cross said. In 2019, students accounted for one of every four donations, but during the pandemic, that number dropped to one of every 10.

Just as media outlets got the word out about the need for blood, people began to schedule appointments to donate—then some had to be canceled when winter storms walloped the country, said Jeff Hollingsworth, a Red Cross market manager who lives in the Fredericksburg area and serves the mid-Atlantic and southern states.

“Weather issues have been kind of hitting us left and right,” he said. “It’s just caused so many cancellations, even farther down South in areas that rarely get cold weather. We’re trying to collect blood in areas that aren’t being hit, but it’s sort of hitting us from one end to another.”

There was a steady stream of donors last week at Resurrection Lutheran Church in the Chancellorsville area of Spotsylvania County. In late 2020, the Red Cross started holding twice-weekly blood drives at the church after it relocated from Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Hollingsworth said.

Among those rolling up their sleeves was Matt Busby, a 28-year-old engineer who gives blood every eight weeks, the minimum amount of time between donations. Last week marked the 18th time he’d been to a blood drive in four years as he’s contributed 2¼ gallons of blood.

His family has been aware of the lifesaving properties of blood after several relatives faced emergency situations, including an aunt during childbirth, said Busby, who lives in Spotsylvania.

“I try to give as much as I can and I’ve tried to encourage other co-workers and friends to give blood because you don’t really realize [how important it is] until somebody is in a dire need for it,” he said.

The Red Cross supplies 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply and said last month the ongoing shortage resulted in limited distribution. Some hospitals were not receiving up to one-fourth of the products they needed, according to a press release.

Mary Washington Healthcare has not canceled any surgeries or procedures because of the blood shortage, said Lisa Henry, associate vice president in marketing. However, every day, team members were doing a daily assessment of the blood supply and anticipating what its hospitals and emergency rooms might need for scheduled procedures as well as traumas such as vehicle accidents or illnesses requiring blood transfusions.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical center said it also monitors the situation daily.

“We order what we anticipate needing, but are at the mercy of the Red Cross’ ability to fill the orders,” Henry said, adding that the Red Cross bases its distribution on what facilities historically have needed.

While the supply “is reportedly looking up,” Henry said the health care system is encouraging donations from the community. It was working on scheduling blood drives in March.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has held blood drives twice a year with the Red Cross to give workers the chance to give blood, said Nathan Irwin, chief operating officer. Its next event is March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spotsylvania Regional, and Irwin encouraged the public “to come out and participate alongside our staff and physicians.”

Ann Jones of Stafford County went online to make an appointment to give blood after she saw MWHC posts on Facebook about the need.

“It was so easy,” she said. “It was such a small amount of time and commitment for me to be able to do something that hopefully will help somebody.”

Jones also scheduled her next visit to a blood drive in March.

Each donation of blood contains red cells, white cells and platelets, tiny cells in the blood that stick to the lining of vessels and help stop or prevent bleeding. They’re often given to cancer patients, including children, who have low counts as a result of treatment, as well as those who are undergoing transplants or have blood disorders, according to the Red Cross.

More than 16 million blood components are given each year during transfusions in the United States, according to the Red Cross’ website. Every 2 seconds, someone in America needs blood or platelets, and one donation can save up to three lives.

As for Daly, the woman with the blood disorder, she spent a week at Mary Washington Hospital, where she also works as a medical auditor. In addition to the rare problem with her blood, she has a stomach tumor. Once she knows what she’s dealing with, she’ll check in the U.Va. hospital in Charlottesville, which is more familiar with her rare condition.

But she won’t undergo a biopsy to determine the exact nature of the tumor “until the blood situation is under control.”

“There is too high a risk to hemorrhage on the table,” she said, and she doesn’t want to take that chance until she’s sure there would be enough blood available to treat her.