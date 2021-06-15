Fredericksburg-area residents share reasons for getting vaccinated

“There are many national leaders and celebrities who have spoken about the importance of all of us getting our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the RAHD. “It’s even more important for most of us to hear from our friends, our family members, and our neighbors—people just like us.”

Meanwhile, new virus cases continue to plummet. As of Sunday, the number of local residents who tested positive for the virus had averaged seven each day for the last week. The daily average has dropped consistently since April 23, when the rate was 111 new cases a day over a seven-day period.

Hospitalizations are plateauing as well. As of Monday, there were five local residents hospitalized.

Two new deaths were reported last week—a white female in her 60s from Spotsylvania and an Asian male in his 70s from Stafford. They are among 289 residents of the local health district who have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Health departments began offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in their offices. Vaccines will be available on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon in King George; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Spotsylvania; and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Stafford.