Fredericksburg-area residents share reasons for getting vaccinated

Rock stars and sports icons aren’t the only ones spreading the message about why they got vaccinated.
Community leaders and local residents are part of a “MY WHY” video campaign on the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Facebook page. In clips that last 30 to 60 seconds, they share why they got the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to do the same.
“Dogs can’t get vaccinated yet, so do it for your dog,” said Keke Colquitt, a young woman who also suggests people research the safety of vaccines for themselves if they’re concerned. “Don’t let anyone else fearmonger you into the decision you come to, because you have to do what’s best for yourself.”
Floyd Thomas, a member of the Caroline Board of Supervisors, was wearing a “Caroline Strong” mask when his video started, then he took it off and said, “That sure feels good.”
As he stressed that “this virus is no joke,” he said vaccines will enable people to get back to normal—and to do the things they’ve always wanted. At that moment, the background behind him morphed from his home office to a tropical beach.
Ted Schubel’s goals were grounded in more local events. The news director of B101.5 FM radio said he wants to watch football games—in person—this fall, both at the University of Virginia and at Maury Stadium in downtown Fredericksburg.
And the Rev. Pamela Manna, a silver-haired minister who performs marriage ceremonies, chose to get vaccinated because, like everything else in her work, getting vaccinated “was all about love.”
The campaign comes as Virginia nears the national goal of having 70 percent of residents, 18 and over, vaccinated by the Fourth of July. As of Monday, the statewide rate was 69 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the vaccination rate has been inching up a percentage point or two for the last six weeks, but is still considerably lower than the state rate.
Only 54 percent of local adults have been vaccinated, according to the RAHD. A story in The Free Lance–Star last Wednesday quoted an incorrect, and substantially higher, rate that came from the health district.
Turning to social media platforms is one way the RAHD is trying to target younger residents and increase their rates of vaccination. It’s accepting submissions for its MY WHY campaign, and those interested can send videos or statements, with or without photos, to Mary Chamberlin at mary.chamberlin@vdh.virginia.gov.
Rodrigo Manuel Rodriguez–Hernandez shared his message in Spanish.
“There are many national leaders and celebrities who have spoken about the importance of all of us getting our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the RAHD. “It’s even more important for most of us to hear from our friends, our family members, and our neighbors—people just like us.”
Meanwhile, new virus cases continue to plummet. As of Sunday, the number of local residents who tested positive for the virus had averaged seven each day for the last week. The daily average has dropped consistently since April 23, when the rate was 111 new cases a day over a seven-day period.
Hospitalizations are plateauing as well. As of Monday, there were five local residents hospitalized.
Two new deaths were reported last week—a white female in her 60s from Spotsylvania and an Asian male in his 70s from Stafford. They are among 289 residents of the local health district who have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Health departments began offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in their offices. Vaccines will be available on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon in King George; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Spotsylvania; and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Stafford.
The health district eventually will shift away from clinics held at various community sites, but still have quite a few scheduled or in the planning process, Chamberlin said. Two are planned on Thursday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayfield Civic Association in Fredericksburg and noon to 3 p.m. at Port Royal Town Hall.
The RAHD also continues to get requests for homebound visits and is putting together teams to help those who cannot get to a vaccination site. It’s also scheduling private clinics for businesses, such as a Thursday event for employees of the King George Parks & Recreation Department.
Anyone interested in arranging a clinic or visit can contact the RAHD at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, press 0.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425