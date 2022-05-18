Fredericksburg-area retired Green Berets connect, give back at home

A local group of retired Green Berets who defended the country overseas have also been quietly giving back to the Central Virginia community for 15-plus years.

In the latest example, more than 150 golfers participated May 13 in a spring charity tournament sponsored by Fredericksburg-area Special Forces Association Chapter 90, at Gauntlet Golf Course in Hartwood.

The event was rainy, but fun as a primary fundraiser for the local chapter of the national organization of retired Army Special Forces veterans, aka, Green Berets, according to a release from Chapter 90 Vice President Brad Herzog. The Association is a non-profit veterans support organization for veteran-owned businesses and local community groups such as scouting, women’s shelters, and food banks as well as a scholarship program.

Chapter 90 serves the central Virginian region from Stafford to Richmond and Culpeper to King George. The Gauntlet and Chapter 90 have partnered on spring and fall golf tournaments since almost the beginning in the mid-2000s, when the local group formed.

An afternoon lunch buffet, raffle and awards followed last week’s outdoor tournament.

The chapter’s annual Profile in Courage Awards went to Jessica White, Carol Griffin, Kira Taormina and Doug Post. The awards recognize citizens from Central Virginia who have displayed acts of bravery or service that enrich the community, Herzog said, noting Green Berets are known for their bravery.

“These awards are our way to identify individuals that through their selflessness, courage, or kindness represent the best in all of us and serve as role models for young and old(er) alike. Too often acts of bravery or kindness are overlooked or dismissed,” he said.

Chapter 90 relies exclusively on nominations for this award from Central Virginians who can contact them directly with nominations.

Another first this year for the local chapter was a new affiliation with Purple Hearts Homes, Purple HeartHomesUSA.org.

The organization partners with local leaders and volunteers to build small, clean homes for struggling veterans or to assist with building projects to make disabled veterans homes easier to get around in and more accessible, according to President John Gallina.

Over a dozen chapters nationwide concentrate on helping veterans from all services “age in place” while also restoring dignity and quality of life by creating safe, barrier free living environments.

“Too many veterans will not ask for assistance out of a sense of pride. If we can get past that they invariably find that there are so many people willing to help it makes a profound change in their lives for the better,” Gallina said.

Chapter 90 also hosts a quarterly Special Forces/Ranger/SOF Sunday breakfast at local restaurants dedicated to promoting comradeship among veterans with a unique shared background. The quarterly breakfast is open to all Rangers and other Special Operations Forces veterans such as AFSOC, SEALs, TF 160, or MARSOC personnel along with their wives, kids and grandkids.

Special Forces Association membership is open to all Army 18 series personnel as well as anyone who was assigned to a Special Forces Group or Command.

Asked about his Green Beret service in a recent phone conversation, Herzog called himself an old guy, allowing that he served in the Middle East in the 1980s and 90s. There’s about 45 members currently in Special Forces Association Chapter 90, he said, including from Culpeper and Orange as well as Washington, D.C.-area retirees.

Founding members of the local chapter served with Delta Force in Afghanistan while others served in other conflicts spanning decades, Herzog said. 7th District Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Anderson is a member.

“It does provide a way for guys with a shared common background to stay connected to each other,” Herzog said.

Meetings are held monthly at the Fredericksburg VFW and on Zoom. For information see sfachapter90 on Instagram, twitter and Facebook and at PO Box 396, Hartwood, VA 22471 or SFACH90@gmail.com.

