Fredericksburg-area schools continue to grapple with whether to require masking

Following statewide guidance that left decisions about masking largely up to localities, Fredericksburg area school districts have begun to hash out policies for the upcoming school year.

The Spotsylvania School Board last week voted to allow parents to sign a form opting their students out of masking. Teachers and staff are also permitted to opt out via the form.

Spotsylvania’s decision came the night before the CDC released new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties, according to CNN.

This is a reversal of earlier guidance stating vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations. It comes as a result of the prevalence of the highly-contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, which now represents 83 percent of COVID-19 cases, as compared to just 1 percent in May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Virginia Department of Health has not yet responded to this new guidance.