Fredericksburg-area schools reported almost 2,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Area schools reported 1,943 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students in January—about 300 fewer positive cases than were reported between August and December of last year.

About 2,500 staff and students were quarantined in January, compared to about 7,500 quarantines between August and December, 2021.

The above numbers reflect positive tests and quarantine counts reported by Fredericksburg, Stafford and King George county schools on their COVID-19 dashboards, each of which report the number of cases and quarantines per week, going back to the beginning of the school year.

Spotsylvania’s dashboard includes only cases and quarantines from the most recent reporting week and the total number since the school year started.

Spotsylvania officials reported 314 cases and 307 quarantines for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29—and a total of 2,486 cases and 7,011 quarantines since August.

There have been more staff and student cases of COVID-19 in Spotsylvania schools since the year began than there were in Stafford, King George and Fredericksburg combined between August and December, according to the division dashboards.

The Caroline County Public Schools’ dashboard reports the total number of staff and student cases and quarantines for the school year so far. According to the dashboard, there have been 711 COVID-19 cases and about 2,300 quarantines this school year.

Information provided by division safety coordinator Jeff Wick showed that 277 Caroline students and staff tested positive in January and 475 were quarantined.

According to the CDC, community transmission of the virus remains high in the Fredericksburg area, but the number of cases and the percent positivity rate are down over the past seven days.