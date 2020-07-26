Area school children are within about a month of starting a school year unlike any other and exactly when will physically return to the classroom is still a mystery.
Most area school divisions first proposed to start the 2020-21 academic year with students attending in-person two days a week and learning virtually on the other days, but most have now pivoted to a full virtual opening, at least for the first nine weeks.
Spotsylvania County paved the way for this decision locally when the School Board voted last week to approve a plan that extends distance learning through October, with access to certain schools permitted for students without internet connectivity.
The Prince William County School Board also last week approved a virtual start to the school year for most students, with an exception for special education and vulnerable English language learners.
The Fredericksburg School Board voted Thursday to use distance learning for at least the first nine weeks after first proposing that parents select either a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning or 100 percent virtual.
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner on Tuesday presented an amended plan that recommends all-virtual learning through at least late October or early November, with exceptions for some special education students, English language learners, students with no internet connection and “other students as determined by building principals.”
The School Board debated the plan for four hours but delayed a vote on it to next week.
The King George County School Board in a special session on Friday voted unanimously to approve Superintendent Robert Benson’s amended plan to begin the school year virtually, until October.
Caroline County is still considering both hybrid and all-virtual models. The board will vote on Thursday.
Slightly farther afield, Fairfax, Loudoun and Henrico county schools and Richmond City schools will be all-virtual.
Meanwhile, parent, teacher and student opinions differ widely about what is the safest way for learning to occur. Many are also frustrated that they don’t know what virtual learning will look like.
“At this point, one of my biggest concerns and what I’m hearing from other parents ... is that how are we this close to school opening and we don’t know what it looks like?” said Rebecca Howson–Jacobs, the parent of two children in Fredericksburg schools. “We don’t have the information to make choices.”
Some parents and students said they were dissatisfied with the virtual learning offered after Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools in mid-March.
“The virtual offering in the spring was abysmal,” said Jody Kulstad, the parent of two high school students in Stafford County schools. “But they weren’t really prepared, to be fair to them.”
Kulstad said she was concerned in the spring when she understood there would be no new lessons for the last quarter of the school year.
“When they said ‘no new learning’ and ‘nothing counts against you,’ most students check out,” she said.
Kulstad said only three of her daughter’s eight teachers in Mountain View High School’s IB program continued to teach new lessons virtually. She said she worries about college prospects for her daughter, who will be a senior this year and will essentially have lost three months of learning, counting the end of last school year and a several-week delayed start to this year.
“Am I concerned about what online learning is going to look like this fall? Yes,” Kulstad said.
As an online teacher herself, in a graduate school program, Kulstad said she knows virtual learning can work.
“But [instructors] have to educate [themselves] and [they] have to want to be doing it,” she said. “There has to be an interactive component. There has to be engagement on both sides.”
Another Stafford parent, Marie Penninger, said she had experience with extended home-based learning when her daughter, now a rising sophomore at Mountain View, was diagnosed with leukemia and missed her entire eighth-grade year.
“Trying to figure out how to be educated when you’re not going to school was a hard slog,” she said. “It was hard to find teachers who wanted to tutor after school.”
Penninger said her daughter “hated” online schooling that year and was happy to be back in the classroom environment for the first part of last year. She said in-person school should be an option for those who want or need it, especially for high school students, kids who played sports and those “just missing the fun of being a teenager.”
Penninger said she is considering enrolling her daughter in private school. Many area private schools do plan to reopen in-person, five days a week, and many have waiting lists.
SMALLER IS BETTER
Fredericksburg Academy is seeing a huge increase in applications over previous years and most class levels have wait pools. Head of school Karen Moschetto said the academy plans to reopen as usual, five days a week, with some variances and with the knowledge the situation could change quickly.
Students will be required to wear masks, she said, except when they are outside or eating. Students will also stay in their home classrooms, with desks placed six feet apart, and as much instruction as possible will be held outside.
“The ‘easy’ part of this is that we’re already small. That’s the only way we can even think about doing this,” Moschetto said. “When you’re talking about public schools, that’s thousands and thousands of kids and even half of them going to school is more than what we’re going to have on our campus in three different buildings.”
Moschetto said there will be between 12 and 16 students in each class, which is about the same size as usual for the school, but additional sections of some grade levels are being added to accommodate the increased enrollment.
Fredericksburg Academy pivoted to full online learning quickly when schools closed in March, Moschetto said. Classes were held via Google Meet and Zoom and combined synchronous and asynchronous learning.
Moschetto said high school and middle school students did about six hours of school but not all of it was in front of a screen. Teachers would teach 20-minute lessons and then stay online to help or answer questions while students worked independently.
Elementary school students had “maybe two to three” hours of online learning and were also given packets of work to complete at home.
Parents overall were happy with the school’s remote learning offering, Moschetto said.
“That is another thing people are telling us,” she said. “They’ve heard we went to remote learning and had a really strong program and so they want to be in the school should that happen.”
IN-SCHOOL ADVANTAGES
Hayley Searles, a rising eighth-grader at Battlefield Middle School in Spotsylvania, said she struggled with online learning this spring, especially in algebra.
“I couldn’t really grasp it and the teachers were just so busy and I couldn’t get anybody to try and help me,” Hayley said. “Thankfully, it wasn’t graded.”
Her father, Roy, is a single parent who works out of the home and can’t be around during the day to help her. He said the school division is “setting her up for failure” by not opening in-person.
“I’m a single parent and I work. I have to depend on Hayley doing [school] herself,” he said. “Last spring, honestly, she did a little bit, said ‘I don’t get it,’ and didn’t do any more of it. She hasn’t learned anything since March.”
Hayley said she has been a straight-A student and has signed up for Latin and five advanced core classes this year. She has been advocating for in-person school by speaking at Spotsylvania School Board meetings because she feels online learning “disadvantages” her.
“I feel like it would be better to go to school because that’s what we go to public school for,” she said, adding that most of her friends agree.
Hayley said she would be willing to wear a mask, but she doesn’t worry about kids getting sick or passing it to their parents or teachers.
Research suggests that children get infected by the coronavirus less often and have milder symptoms than adults. Relatively small preliminary studies also suggested that children, especially younger children, are less likely pass the virus to adults or to other children.
In June, the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with a statement in favor of having children “physically present in schools,” noting that remote learning will result in learning loss and social isolation, especially for children of color, low-income children and those with learning disabilities.
Spotsylvania parent David Gonier said it is “clear that school boards are not following the science” by not listening to the nation’s pediatricians and fully reopening schools.
As testing for the coronavirus in children has increased, however, other researchers suggest that child-to-child transmission is “more apparent” than it appeared at first.
Schools around the world have only recently reopened, so there is much that is not known about how transmission occurs in classroom environments.
In a July 20 NPR article, Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, noted that countries that successfully reopened schools, such as Japan, Korea, Finland and France, had low community transmission of the virus when they reopened.
In the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in states across the South and West. The Houston Chronicle reported on July 20 that children and teenagers under 18 account for one in 10 of the new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio.
Roy Searles said he thinks keeping children at home will be detrimental to their immune systems and make it harder for them to fight off this and other viruses.
THE VIRTUE OF VIRTUAL
Other area parents are more comfortable keeping their children at home and are happy with schools opening virtually.
Heather Richard, the mother of two students in Stafford County Public Schools, said she favors a virtual option because she fears the risk of exposure to the virus from others and because the changes required in school to meet safety guidelines will make the school day so different that it won’t provide the kind of socialization it normally does.
Students will not be able to do group work, gather in the gym or cafeteria, travel to other classrooms for special courses.
Richard also said her husband is an essential worker who works in many homes, so his exposure to the virus is high.
“We felt this could possibly spread [COVID-19] to the community, and we chose to lessen community exposure,” she said.
In addition, Richard said she questioned what would happen in public schools if a student or teacher tests positive.
“Will we have to quarantine every time a classmate is positive?” she said. “I believe we will phase backward and I am happy my kids won’t have to adjust [because they started the year virtually.]”
Richard said she feels fortunate that hers is a single-income family and that she doesn’t work, but said if she did work, she would have resigned to be home during the day or tried to find an evening position.
A survey of teachers conducted by the Stafford Education Association found that about 70 percent of teachers want to teach virtually over in-person, and about 89 percent would like to see students wearing masks regardless of whether social distancing is in effect.
About 75 percent of those who responded to the survey said a virtual option would cause them to reconsider decisions to retire, resign or take a year of absence.
According to a July 10 report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in four of the nation’s teachers are at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Risk factors include diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, a high body mass index or cancer.
Rosalyn Alberico, a teacher at the Marshall School, a private school for students with special needs in Spotsylvania, said the teacher will be the most at-risk person in a classroom. She would like to request that her students wear masks, but her school administration isn’t requiring it.
“The mandates are for everyone to wear a mask,” Alberico said. “That’s the best practice, but it’s left up to the individual schools, and being at a private school, it’s up to my principal.”
“Masks are what protect you in an enclosed building,” Alberico continued. “Even if we have reduced our class sizes, its not safe for any of our families, and I have a 9-month-old.”
Alberico said arguments for returning to school in person are not taking the safety of teachers into account.
“I have a choice of quitting my job or going to work in an unsafe environment,” she said. “Hair dressers get masks, Walmart employees maintain six feet distance and get masks.
“I feel like we’re valuing all of these other people in the world and yet again teachers are not being valued. It showed in the spring how valuable we are, but here we are being undervalued again.”
Howson–Jacobs said that as a working parent, she knows how hard it was to juggle work and her children’s school in the spring. She also knows that many parents don’t have the option to work from home and that schools provide shelter, food and access to services for children at risk of abuse and neglect, children of color and those who are economically disadvantaged.
But as a clinician who works with children, Howson–Jacobs said being in school under the current circumstances will be more traumatizing than being at home for most kids.
“If it was staying home and isolated versus school the way it was a year ago, then yes [staying home is worse], but that’s not the option,” she said. “We’re going to traumatize kids by having them see their friends but not be able to interact with them, having them see kids and teachers get sick and disappear out of the classroom.”
“We’ll have kids developing anxiety disorders and OCD related to [COVID-19] being so in their face every day. That is the bigger concern. We’re not comparing to last year’s school. We’re comparing it to a traumatizing environment.”
