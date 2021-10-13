Fredericksburg area takes advantage of early voting

“When we have same-day Tuesday elections and the polls are just open for 12, 13 hours, there are a lot of people who cannot vote that day,” Levy said. “The right to vote is basic. We should be able to take it for granted but we can’t. We have to really work to protect it.”

Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway expressed concern that during the county’s “Souls to the Polls” event, there were candidates from the Republican party approaching voters throughout the day.

Petway said the NAACP will request that Spotsylvania relocate its early voting satellite office located at 4924 Southpoint Parkway. He said it’s too close to the county’s Republican headquarters, which is at 4920 Southpoint Parkway.

Acors noted that the county’s office of elections leased the building for the sole purpose of early voting in late August 2020 and the Republicans arrived two doors down afterward.

Acors said the location is convenient because it’s in the same vicinity of the main office of elections at 4708 Southpoint Parkway.

Still, Acors said the satellite office will likely be moved. She said there have been disturbances in the parking lot between opposing parties.