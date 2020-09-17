Fredericksburg area tops 5,000 virus cases; first person diagnosed still in recovery

Not everyone experienced an illness as serious as Bryant did. The Navy analyst spent 23 days at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center—much of that time on a ventilator. When he walked out of the hospital April 1, staff members who took care of him gathered in the lobby with balloons and signs to congratulate him.

Bryant said on Thursday that he continues to rebuild his strength as he faces lingering side effects from COVID-19. He still has fatigue and occasional tightness in his chest. He wasn’t on any medicine before his bout with the virus, but has to take it daily to counter the high blood pressure and kidney damage he suffered.

“Even so, I’m definitely blessed to be still here, because so many others didn’t make it through this virus,” Bryant said.

He’s doing everything he can to get back into shape. Bryant had no underlying health conditions before COVID-19 and regularly ran three to four miles, no problem. “Now, I can’t even walk to the corner without sweating,” he said. “It’s like my whole body composition has changed.”

The Spotsylvania man is among 7.5 percent of local people with confirmed COVID-19 cases who’ve ended up in the hospital. Less than 1.4 percent of those diagnosed have died, meaning that more than 98.5 percent of those who’ve gotten the virus have recovered from it.