Fredericksburg-area virus metrics finally starting to drop a bit

Finally, the number of new COVID-19 cases is dropping in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The decline hasn’t lasted long enough to be called a trend. Officials like to see numbers go in the same direction for at least two weeks before that happens, but the metrics are looking better.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 62 a day on Friday compared to 111 a day a week earlier. The number of people being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals has fluctuated a bit during the week, but was 41 on Friday compared to 64 the week before.

And the area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, is coming down as well. It had passed 10 percent in mid-April, then dropped to 7.6 percent by the end of the month.

“We’ve come down from a high of 10.6 percent in just over two weeks, which is a positive sign that vaccines are working,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. “Getting to a day, even here and there, when there are no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths to report will be wonderful.”

Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.