Fredericksburg-area youth, running club gearing up for annual Great Train Race

Marking its 28th} year, Fredericksburg’s Great Train Race will return to its pre-pandemic format, with festivities, award ceremonies, and runners all being together.

The Great Train Race stared in 1994 when Debi Bernardes, former president of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club, was asked by the Leukemia Society to conduct a race. What started as a way to raise money for the Leukemia Society has grown to raise money for other local charities and organizations that fit the values of FARC.

“In general, we identify a charity that will profit from the race,” said FARC director Brian Pessolano.

This year’s race will benefit Loisann’s Hope House, a Fredericksburg-based charity that strives to help the homeless and those who may be in danger of becoming homeless. They support families by providing resources such as housing or transportation to work. Not only does the race raise money, but surrounding sponsors help as well.

Pessolano will direct the race for the second year in a row. It will be the first race that Pessolano will direct under normal conditions since taking charge.

“In 2021, the race was heavily modified,” said Pessolano. “We had to delay the race to June due to the Chatham Bridge construction.”

There are three races scheduled. The 1 Mile Express is for ages 6 to 17 and it will be a chip-timed race. The half-mile George Dashington is for runners ages 12 and under and will also be timed. The Caboose Run is a quarter-mile race that children 5 and younger can participate in, and it will not be timed.

“It gives all levels of experience and ages a way to participate,” said Pessolano. “(The 1 Mile Express) is more competitive (while) Caboose is a fun run for the little guys.”

There will be a new addition to the 1 Mile race this year. Participants who are unable to run can join the race, thanks to special running chairs provided by Ainsley’s Angels, an adaptive sport organization founded to provide the ability for people with special needs to participate in endurance running events. There will a spot in the race where runners stop and push the special-needs participants in the chairs so that they can also enjoy the fun.

“We’re always looking for ways to make it fun for the kids,” said Pessolano. “For the most part, its little tweaks to make it fun. My biggest thing is to not mess up a good thing.”

The race will take place starting under the train tracks on Caroline Street and conclude at the City Dock. The last day to register for the Great Train Race is Friday. Those who register will receive a shirt to wear on the day of the race. For more information or to register, go to gtr.runfarc.com.