Fredericksburg-area youth services director accused of taking liberties with minor

The executive director of a youth services program has been arrested on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an anonymous tip to the county’s Social Services department alleged that Benjamin Nagle was having an “inappropriate relationship with a minor.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nagle, who also faces a drug charge in the case, is the executive director of the Office on Youth for the Fredericksburg area. The state and locally funded nonprofit works with trouble young people, offering such programs as anger management, court-ordered community service, substance abuse help and restorative justice education.

The Sheriff’s Office said the alleged victim is a child fostered by Nagle, 40, at his Spotsylvania home. Detectives interviewed the child and found evidence that led to the charges, including images of the minor on a computer at the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

The release said detectives continue to investigate and are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to determine if there are other cases connected to Nagle.

Nagle remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.