Fredericksburg artist shares peace mural with Italian city

Cathy Herndon will share an international symbol of peace with residents on the other side of the ocean.

The well-known artist and art teacher, who continues to impart her skills even though she retired from schoolwork 11 years ago, is visiting Este, Italy, one of Fredericksburg’s sister cities. She was selected by the Fredericksburg–Este Association to represent the local organization in this year’s artist exchange.

While there, she’ll exhibit her work next to that of an Italian sculptor, take in the local scenery—including a nationally known flower festival on castle grounds—and teach art to several high-school classes and at a program for mentally challenged adults.

Herndon, 70, also will re-create a peace mural she just completed on a cinderblock building, the old dairy on Frederick Street near the train station. She had the image of the gray mourning dove in mind well before the invasion of Ukraine, but believes it’s much more meaningful, considering everything happening in the world.

So does Kathryn Willis, president of the sister-city association. She wrote a review about the mural in Fredericksburg—and the one Herndon will create in Italy—and the impact each painting may have on others.

“With the knowledge that this mural is composed as a gift to a European city so near Ukraine, and literally a ‘sister,’ the elements, and their possible significance, enhance this mural in a way that makes it universal and lasting,” she wrote. “A fine image to greet commuters on their daily walk, and one also to remind us of how near we are to harm’s way.”

Herndon didn’t want a white dove because of its association with weddings and funerals, when the birds are released for vastly different reasons. She thought the mourning dove’s gray shades set a better tone—or maybe she was just influenced by their cooing, without realizing it.

“Maybe it was subconscious. I hear them but I don’t think about them,” Herndon said, adding that while she was working on the mural, “one landed on the drain spout right there. I was like, oh my, it’s a dove.”

The mural shows the dove on its descent, “full of energy, yet also full of grace,” Willis said. From the picket fence next to the building, a blue hand reaches out toward the dove, and once more, the artist purposely picked her colors.

She didn’t want a black or white, brown or red hand so she chose blue, thinking that it represented no race in particular but everyone in general.

Along the wings, which span two sides of the building, and the front of the dove, she wrote five words in English and Italian: Imagine. Hope. Share. Learn. Grow.

In Fredericksburg, the English words are on top, Italian on the bottom, but Herndon may flip the order for the Este mural.

The Fredericksburg–Este Association launched a Go Fund Me account, called “Help Send Cathy Herndon to Este, Italy,” to pay for the artist’s trip. Those who contributed will be invited to a one-night event in June at LibertyTown, where several pieces of her work will be raffled.

“That is very nice,” she said about others paying her way. “I feel very honored to have that happen.”

The association also shipped her art supplies and some of the work she’ll show in an exhibit with artist Andrea Rimondo. Herndon also plans to work on her own Italian-inspired art, between her sessions as a teacher, exhibitor and muralist. She’s excited about the notion of having jam-packed days, which is nothing new for the woman who taught middle-school students by day for more than 37 years while also juggling other art classes.

She helped future art teachers prepare for their new roles during a class at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus and taught art at nights and in the summers at the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts.

“I tend to multitask and I thought, that would be really fun,” she said about the busy schedule in Este. “It’ll be like I’m really living there and part of the community.”

Even before she retired, Herndon did a lot of traveling, where she gained inspiration and appreciation for the art and cultures of others. She exhibited a one-person show in Frejus, France—Fredericksburg’s original sister city—in 1997, and showed in Tokyo four years later, thanks to a Fulbright Teacher Award. In 2006, she was chosen for a summer residency in Auvillar, France, by the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, then was included in the Sienna Group Invitational in Sienna, Italy, five years later.

On her latest trip to Este, Italy, which she believes is her fourth visit, Herndon acknowledges she’s not too worried about the language barrier. She jokes she tends to speak with her hands, and the drama degree she earned in college helps her express thoughts with her eyes and smile. She also believes it’s important for people to pay attention to what others are saying, even if the words are spoken in a different language.

Herndon is certain she and her fellow artist in the “Art Across the Ocean” exhibit will find a way to communicate.

“I don’t know if he speaks a lot of English and I certainly don’t speak a lot of Italian,” she said, “but art will take over.”