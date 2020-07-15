Fredericksburg Nationals owner Art Silber had wanted to celebrate his 80th birthday by skydiving into a packed stadium and landing somewhere between center field and home plate.
With the 2020 minor league baseball season canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, that dream was no longer possible.
Instead, on Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Nationals hosted a Jackie Robinson Legacy Night at the team’s new stadium by the Fredericksburg Expo Center. The event included a screening of the movie “42,” in honor of the baseball legend.
“We don’t have a baseball season, but we have a spectacular ballpark,” said Silber.
Silber said he has looked up to Robinson since he was 7 and he lived half of a block away from Ebbets Field. Silber, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., went to the first game Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, when he officially broke color barrier.
Silber has been a fan of Robinson ever since.
“He was this amazing athlete, brilliant baseball player, college graduate, officer in the Army, incredibly talented guy and as children we idolized him, we looked up to him,” said Silber. “When we would play our make-believe games in the street and one team would be the Brooklyn Dodgers, one team would be the New York Yankees and we would make believe that we were different players—we all wanted to be Jackie Robinson.”
In honor of Silber’s birthday, his children, Seth and Lani Silber Weiss, worked with the city to name the traffic circle by the stadium after Jackie Robinson, making the address of the ballpark 42 Jackie Robinson Way.
“To the city and everybody else who made this possible, I cannot tell you how grateful I am that people who will see this will hopefully be reminded who he was, what he stood for, what he did, and more importantly, how incredibly relevant he is today,” said Silber.
While attendees gathered on the lawn of the ballpark before the event, the park played videos from the series “Fredericksburg Baseball History Minutes,” produced by Germanna, the Fredericksburg Nationals, Dovetail Cultural Resources and the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
One of the video’s showcased the history of baseball player Pete Hill, a baseball Hall of Famer from Culpeper who played in the Negro Leagues and was one of the most “feared hitters in the game,” said Ben Onguene, a Germanna graduate, in the video.
Hill’s descendants, including his great-great nephew Ronald Hill, attended the event. Hill said he has been speaking out to correct history surrounding his great uncle for years. Tuesday’s event was the first time many of the attendees were introduced to Pete Hill’s story and his impact on baseball.
“It’s good because young people can see, black and white kids, that baseball goes further back than now,” said Hill.
Winners of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest and Scholarship, sponsored by the team and Germanna Community College, were also announced during Tuesday’s event. Five high school students from the Fredericksburg area were awarded a $1,042 scholarship for writing essays about how they have used one of Robinson’s “Nine Values” in their lives.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw was unable to make the event in-person, as city council was in session. Instead, Greenlaw congratulating the winners of the contest in a prerecorded video played during the ceremony.
Germanna President Janet Gullickson presented the winners—Alex Pendleton, Nyjah Harris, Veronica Monteforte, Declan Fallon and Michael Apicellawith—their scholarships and opened the floor for a few of the students to share their essays with the crowd.
Art Silber addressed the crowd shortly before the movie started to ask, “What would [Jackie] say today? If Jackie Robinson were here today, in 2020 what would he notice?” asked Silber.
Silber said he would notice that people of color no longer have to sit in the back of the bus, or use a separate restroom or a separate water fountain. “Through laws and time, a lot of that has disappeared, but not enough,” said Silber. “If Jackie Robinson were here today, he would tell you that Black Lives Matter.”
