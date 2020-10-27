Fredericksburg battlefield, Washington Birthplace parks also seeing surge in visitors

She noted that there have been many more people than usual engaged in recreational activities such as fishing, hiking, and biking in the past few months

“We’re also seeing a lot of first-time visitors and more visitors from a wider geographic area,” she said, noting that the park staff is happy that people are using and enjoying the 660-acre park that sits along Popes Creek. “We’re also here to protect the resources that make this place special, though, and we’ve definitely seen an impact to some of those resources.”

She noted that there has been trampled vegetation and social trails in some areas that were formerly pristine, and added that visitors are leaving more trash on the beach and in the picnic area, even though there are trash cans right there.

“We just ask that folks visits responsibly. Put trash in garbage cans. Stay on trails. We also encourage visitors to follow CDC guidelines for protecting themselves and others against COVID.”

Cobern closed by saying, “We’ve heard so many visitors say how much this park means to them as a place they can be outside in nature and, even with all the other visitors, find some quiet spots where they can de-stress for a while. They’re so thankful we’re open, and I think that speaks to just how important our parks are to people—always, and particularly right now.”