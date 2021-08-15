Fredericksburg business declares it high time people learned to make things again

“It’s a learned skillset that you get from others who’ve already learned it,” he said. “You don’t just wake up one day and know how to operate a table saw. You learn that from someone who shows you how to do that safely.”

Eggers said that the pandemic really drove home how people could benefit from learning woodworking skills, as some folks went to great lengths to buy expensive pieces of furniture.

“So we saw this as a good time to get people out of their houses and making things,” he said. “We’ve been offering classes where they can learn to make things like an Adirondack chair, a planter box for a deck and, coming up this fall, we’ll be making Harry Potter magic wands as we teach people the basics of safely operating a lathe.”

Eggers noted that the business, which began as a guild, is built on the model that people will want to keep creating once they learn how.

“Once they’ve learned basic skills, they can have access to a shop to apply what they’ve learned on subsequent projects, with a ready supply of lumber they’ll need,” he said, noting that a staff of eight accomplished woodworkers teach sessions ranging from basic fundamentals to advanced joinery and furniture making.