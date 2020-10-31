Fredericksburg city officials work to address racial inequality

Still, Dobynes said the past several months since the protests broke out have left him more optimistic than ever. He said that isn’t based on the City Council’s proposals, but on the energy from the young people that took to the streets in Fredericksburg and beyond.

He said some may have been made uncomfortable by the demonstrations because it’s never easy to be confronted with the reality of what Blacks and other minorities endure.

He said he doesn’t agree with telling young people to wait their turn before stepping to the forefront.

“In the civil rights movement, we don’t remember that Martin Luther King Jr. was a millennial,” Dobynes said. “He was 26 years-old when he was thrust into the leadership of the Montgomery Improvement Association and the leader of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. … I don’t think these young people are going to let the elders off the hook.”

CITY’S RESPONSE TO OUTCRY

The removal of the auction block hasn’t been the city’s only response to the outcry from citizens.

Since the unrest, Fredericksburg officials have taken steps it hopes will bridge any racial divide in the city.