Fredericksburg, Culpeper region to get heavy rain from combined systems

Heavy rain and the potential of localized flash flooding are expected to hit the greater Fredericksburg area throughout Thursday.

Two systems moving into the state—a cold front that brought some extreme conditions to the Midwest and the remnants of Hurricane Zeta—are expected to combine, bringing several inches of rain to north–central Virginia.

Fredericksburg.com weather blogger Chris White says residents can expect precipitation to begin very early Thursday morning and pick up intensity as the morning continues. Highs will be in the 60s and winds gusting out of the east, but much of Zeta’s intensity will have exhausted itself in its march northeast after making landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

However, the heavy rain could lead to flooded streets and roads in low-lying areas. Saturated soil conditions combined with wind gusts could topple trees, leading to blocked roads and power outages.

The combined systems are expected to deluge the region into Friday morning before clearing out. The rest of the day will feel like autumn, with temperatures in the mid 50s and brisk northwest winds.

The systems are expected to bring the greatest precipitation to areas northwest of the greater Fredericksburg region.