Fredericksburg Fair rebounds after COVID-19 closure last year

Entertainers, exhibitors and visitors are back in full swing at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair after missing the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brad Matchett, a Richmond performer whose Agricadabra Magic Show and Brad Comedy Hypnosis act can be seen this weekend as the fair wraps up its 10-day run, said he lost $200,000 last year as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Fredericksburg Fair and other shows he had scheduled.
“My PPE loan would have been only $5,000 dollars, so I actually had to lay myself off, take unemployment.” he said. “And for 11 months, I did absolutely nothing.”
With county fairs shut down across the country last year, Matchett said the lack of opportunities forced him to live off the land, just to keep his family fed.
“Fortunately, I know how to hunt and fish,” said Matchett. “It saved us.”
Exhibitors at the Fredericksburg Fair, which dates back to 1738, say they are happy to see the 800-foot-long midway once again filled with excited fairgoers.
“It’s awesome to be open and be socializing,” said Steve Hotz, president of Black Horse Forge of Fredericksburg. “It’s been just incredible. People are buying everything we make.”
Fair officials said attendance figures this year are already exceeding numbers from two years ago. If rain forecast for Saturday doesn’t dampen turnout too much, those numbers could go even higher.
Although attendance figures look good so far, the number of exhibitors has dropped from 40 two years ago to about 25 this year.
Jeremy Bullock, who has served as secretary of the fair for the last eight years, said the pandemic’s impact on small business operations played a huge role in taking some of those familiar exhibitors away.
Bullock said some of the usual “mom-and-pop” vendors had financial difficulties last year due to county fairs being closed from coast to coast. They also faced shortages and high prices for food items, materials and the cleaning and maintenance supplies they need to operate their mobile businesses safely and efficiently, he said.
“It was a snowball effect,” said Bullock. “They couldn’t make money on the side, so they couldn’t afford to buy products. … Some just shut down and others just said, ‘I’m not doing it anymore.’ ”
Kevin Trainham, who owns a landscaping company in Spotsylvania County, was back this year doing some work installing lighting in tents at the fairgrounds. But that is a big change from two years ago, when he brought a portable, 3,200-square-foot ice skating rink to the fair.
“We only charged a couple of dollars for the kids to skate as long as they wanted to,” said Trainham. “Kids would come back two or three times a week to skate and we let those kids skate for free. We didn’t care.”
Trainham had planned on bringing it again in 2020 until COVID-19 hit. The rink sat in storage for most of last year until it finally fell victim to the pandemic.
“I was paying $1,400 a month for the skating rink and I was out of money,” said Trainham. “It was unfortunately repossessed.”
Fair officials said plans for this years’ fair began in April when the planning group began making adjustments with the uncertainty of the coronavirus still looming. During that time, they also found ways to keep the fairgrounds alive.
Fair President Becky Kain Dagg said the fairgrounds hosted about 40 different events on the property throughout last year.
“As a result of those events, we were able to keep the staff employed and maintain the buildings and grounds of the property,” said Dagg. “That kept us going.”
Bullock said commercial vendors who had exhibits in an air-conditioned building at recent fairs were moved outdoors this year.
“We didn’t know if we would be able to have 50 vendors inside with 1,000 people shoulder-to-shoulder,” said Bullock. “We didn’t know if the health department would allow that.”
Bullock said some of those vendors— such as candy-makers, who could not make their products in the outdoor heat—decided to withdraw.
In April, fair officials also decided to eliminate the numerous pageants traditionally held for young girls during fair week, deciding to retain only the Miss Fredericksburg Fair pageant, which was held July 30.
“We decided to just go with the older group to mitigate congregating in the trailer or motor homes for dressing rooms,” said Bullock. “That was the safest way to get it done that we thought at the time.”
Returning exhibitors seem delighted to be back at the fairgrounds after missing out on the event last year. Many of them seem amazed at what they’ve seen so far.
“There’s a lot people here. So many people,” said Katelyn Newton, 16, of Stafford County. “It’s been packed every day.”
Newton brought farm animals to the fairgrounds two years ago and exhibited them only once in 2020 in Culpeper County. She’s eager to earn awards this year at the Fredericksburg Fair for the eight cows and the one hog she brought to the fair from her family’s Brooke Road farm.
“We get to make them look pretty, give them baths, haircuts and blow dry them,” said Newton. “We’re hoping we can get some good ribbons this year.”
Matchett, who began his season on the road in Florida six months ago, has also seen nothing but large crowds of people everywhere he’s traveled on the fair circuit. He believes people everywhere want to get out and socialize and expects to see high numbers of people at hometown fairs for the remainder of the summer.
“All the fairs are breaking records, crowds have been packed everywhere we’ve been,” said Matchett. “I think we’ll be close to breaking a record here in Fredericksburg.”
