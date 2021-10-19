Fredericksburg health district has third-highest number of children with COVID-19

Avula stressed in last week’s online session that getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated “is going to be an incredibly important part of our journey beyond COVID,” but he wished the vaccine could have been ready before the delta surge.

Pfizer has submitted research from its clinical trials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is reviewing the data. The FDA will make a recommendation, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will rule as well. Avula said both groups might be finished with their reviews by the first week of November, meaning the vaccine could be available for younger children within two weeks.

Questions to Avula from parents focused on the smaller clinical trial for children—a study of 2,200 kids ages 5-11 compared to 30,000 people in the adult trials. However, the adult trials were spread out among people ages 16 to 90 so the number of younger children studied “is actually more than any similar age range” in the larger group, he said.