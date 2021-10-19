Fredericksburg health district has third-highest number of children with COVID-19

During the summertime surge of COVID-19 cases, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported the third-highest number of infections in children statewide, according to state data.
The Virginia Department of Health released a new dashboard on Monday that deals solely with virus cases among children under age 18. It’s available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/cases-among-children/.
The dashboard doesn’t provide information by locality, but it does show totals for the 35 health districts that make up Virginia. In that mix, the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, ranks third statewide in pediatric cases from July 16 through Oct. 9.
There have been 3,042 local children and teens who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in that timeframe. The RAHD total is third behind the Fairfax Health District with 3,381 cases and the Chesterfield Health District, outside Richmond, with 3,116 cases.
Of the 3,042 local kids who got COVID-19, four ended up in the hospital. One child under 10 died locally—a Stafford County child whose death was reported in early July.
While the summertime peaks have slowed somewhat, “we’re still seeing a lot more disease with our kids than we were during any point” of the 19-month pandemic, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. During a recent webinar with the Science Museum of Virginia, he addressed the status of “Kids & COVID-19” and the upcoming vaccine for younger children.
The highly contagious delta variant—and the reopening of schools—led to more pediatric infections and hospitalizations statewide, Avula said. Virginia’s pediatric hospitals weren’t as overwhelmed with patients as in some other Southern states but were still impacted, he said.
He works as a pediatric hospitalist and pulls shifts at Richmond hospitals several times a month. Early on in the pandemic, he saw the occasional child hospitalized for some other issue, such as appendicitis, test positive for COVID-19 after routine screening. When admitted, the child wasn’t showing any virus symptoms, he said.
“In September, we started to see kids with severe lung disease or in the hospital with pneumonia, requiring oxygen” as a result of COVID infections, he said.
Even though only a small percentage of children who get COVID develop serious illnesses, “a small percentage of a bigger number is a bigger number,” Avula said.
COVID-19 infections have impacted classes from the time schools reopened two months ago. In the local health district, 2,512 students and school staff tested positive and 10,305 people have had to quarantine, according to school divisions.
“Thankfully now we’re on the downside of that curve,” Avula said.
Local numbers attest to the trend. This week, about 108 people in the local health district are testing positive for the virus every day compared to 179 people a month ago. The lower rate is a far cry from July 1, when the RAHD averaged 10 new cases a day over a seven-day period.
Avula stressed in last week’s online session that getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated “is going to be an incredibly important part of our journey beyond COVID,” but he wished the vaccine could have been ready before the delta surge.
Pfizer has submitted research from its clinical trials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is reviewing the data. The FDA will make a recommendation, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will rule as well. Avula said both groups might be finished with their reviews by the first week of November, meaning the vaccine could be available for younger children within two weeks.
Questions to Avula from parents focused on the smaller clinical trial for children—a study of 2,200 kids ages 5-11 compared to 30,000 people in the adult trials. However, the adult trials were spread out among people ages 16 to 90 so the number of younger children studied “is actually more than any similar age range” in the larger group, he said.
The public hasn’t seen Pfizer’s findings on efficacy and side effects—questions of particular interest to parents—but the drug manufacturer reported in a press release that children responded similarly to adults. The difference is the symptoms—typically fatigue and arm soreness—don’t seem to last as long with children, but kids do develop fevers more frequently, he said.
Usually with vaccines, doctors base the dosage on a child’s weight, but that’s not doable when millions of people need shots, Avula said.
“Companies have tried to find the sweet spot where you get the immune response you need and minimize the side effects. For kids, that’s one-third of the adult dosage,” he said.
Parents of 11-year-olds had the most frequently-asked question during the Science Museum webinar. Should they get their children vaccinated as soon as possible or wait until the kids turn 12 and qualify for the adult dosage?
Currently, everyone age 12 and older gets the same Pfizer dosage: 30 micrograms in two shots, spaced three weeks apart. Younger children would get 10 micrograms in two shots, also three weeks apart.
Avula admitted the issue with 11-year-olds, especially those who’ve had recent growth spurts, falls into an “gray area.” Parents may want to discuss it with their medical providers and wait for a CDC recommendation. However, as the state’s vaccine czar and “given what we’re living through right now . . . I would really encourage [everyone] to go and get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Avula said.
The 49-minute session about “Kids & COVID” is available on the Science Museum of Virginia’s YouTube channel.
Staff reporter Adele Uphaus–Conner contributed to this story.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425