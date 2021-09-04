Fredericksburg immigration attorney fighting to help Afghans flee country

Jennifer Cervantes and her husband Juan have been doing routine immigration work from their law office in downtown Fredericksburg for about a decade, but they have shifted into overdrive with the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Clients she previously helped get out of Afghanistan have been asking Cervantes to help get their families out immediately ever since U.S. forces began exiting the country.
“All of a sudden, we’ve got 30 to 50 families that are trapped inside Afghanistan,” Jennifer Cervantes said last week. “Some of my families, the Taliban has already taken their children, raided their homes, harassed the women whose husbands live in the United States.”
Cervantes pointed to one letter she recently received that sums up the situation many Afghan civilians who served alongside those troops over the last 20 years now face following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops on Aug. 31.
“I am sad with the U.S. government that they are not helping those people who worked side by side,” wrote the Afghan interpreter who helped the U.S. military for several years and asked that his name not be released to protect family members still in the country. “I hope someone listens to us and brings my family and my friends’ family [based on] their service for the U.S. government.
“Now my family is at considerable risk,” the man continued. “They will be [hunted] by the Taliban soon based on my excellent service.”
Cervantes said she has many similar letters from Afghan nationals who still have families in Afghanistan, each with a similar theme: They are at a high risk of being killed by the Taliban.
“They’re considered traitors by the Taliban,” said Cervantes. “We owe these people who risked their lives. For them to be overlooked, this is one of the worst things the U.S. has ever done.”
Cervantes said there are more than 300,000 Afghanistan residents eligible for the Afghan Special Immigration Visa program, launched in 2009, to help protect Afghan allies who helped U.S. troops. Cervantes said when the U.S. announced its withdrawal from the country, the number of families seeking refuge put further strain on the SIV program, which has been plagued by backlogs and red tape since its creation.
“They weren’t wanting to come to the U.S. because they believed in their country and the U.S. commitment to them,” said Cervantes. “But now that the U.S. is abandoning them, now they are turning to us, applying for these visas.”
Over the last 20 years, Cervantes estimates only 20,000 to 30,000 special visas were issued under the program, leaving thousands of Afghan civilians scattered over a country about the size of Texas vulnerable to being targeted by the Taliban.
“By statute, [the government] has nine months to process these visas,” said Cervantes. “But they were, on average, taking 800 days, and when we knew that we were going to pull out, they did nothing to speed the process any faster.”
John, an Afghan national who lives in Fredericksburg, came to America 10 years ago. He previously served as an interpreter for the U.S. military, along with his father. Still in Afghanistan are his parents, three brothers and their wives, each eligible for transfer to the U.S., either on SIVs or through the P-2 visa program, reserved for those coming to the U.S. temporarily as entertainers.
“There’s a lot of qualified people that were supposed to come to the United States, but unfortunately, our Mr. President keeps telling the people we’ve evacuated like 122,000 people. Who are those 122,000 people?” said John, whose last name is behind withheld to protect him and his family. “They haven’t even helped like 5 percent of the SIV applicants yet.”
John said one of his friends in Afghanistan who finished his SIV interview in 2016 has still not been issued a visa, while another acquaintance who underwent his interview four months ago has not received a response from the U.S. government either.
“There’s a lot of people like that, honestly,” said John. “God only knows what’s going to happen to them.”
Cervantes said she has had no success trying to work with either the U.S. military or the government in her efforts to help relatives of the Fredericksburg clients she had previously helped become naturalized U.S. citizens.
“U.S. immigration attorneys can help with them, but they are facilitated mostly though the military,” said Cervantes. “No one will tell me how you get on a bus. Every time I ask that question, I’m told to put them on this list, or that list, we’ll get to them.”
Prior to the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 170 Afghans, Cervantes said she received information that one passenger gate would be open at the airport to allow a family of 35 to pass through if the family could be at the gate at a specific time with all the necessary paperwork required for immediate departure.
Several of those family members had already worked for the U.S. government and had approved SIVs. Among them were 17 women and eight children, ages 10 and under, including a 16-day-old baby.
“I was told I could get them through that gate if I hurried,” said Cervantes.
During the family’s difficult journey to the airport, she said, they witnessed the Taliban shoot a child. They were also stopped and harassed at checkpoints. Cervantes said at one Taliban checkpoint, the family’s children screamed so loudly in fright that the whole family was waved through.
The family eventually made it to the designated gate despite the carnage and the mayhem of the bombing earlier that day. Cervantes was told by her source that the family should remain in place, where they would eventually be allowed access to an outbound plane.
“These children are standing there, among dead bodies that were just blown up, hoping to get through this magical gate to get them away from the Taliban,” said Cervantes.
Later in the day, Cervantes was told the family could gain access through a different gate, and they eventually moved to that gate, where they waited for four more hours.
“They were escorting all kinds of people in and nobody helped them,” she said.
After 36 hours, Cervantes said the family left the airport, still without a way out of Afghanistan.
Cervantes said people continue to message her at all hours of the day and night, and even though she hasn’t slept much in several days, she said her fight is far from over. She said she wants the people of Afghanistan to know there are Americans who value their service, and has asked many of them to document their experiences in writing in case they are ultimately unable to escape from their own country.
“I’m doing this so their struggles will never be swept under the rug,” said Cervantes. “The Afghans love the United States, they’re the kindest people and we will continue to fight for them. Even if they die, I want them to know that.”