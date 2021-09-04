Fredericksburg immigration attorney fighting to help Afghans flee country

“U.S. immigration attorneys can help with them, but they are facilitated mostly though the military,” said Cervantes. “No one will tell me how you get on a bus. Every time I ask that question, I’m told to put them on this list, or that list, we’ll get to them.”

Prior to the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 170 Afghans, Cervantes said she received information that one passenger gate would be open at the airport to allow a family of 35 to pass through if the family could be at the gate at a specific time with all the necessary paperwork required for immediate departure.

Several of those family members had already worked for the U.S. government and had approved SIVs. Among them were 17 women and eight children, ages 10 and under, including a 16-day-old baby.

“I was told I could get them through that gate if I hurried,” said Cervantes.

During the family’s difficult journey to the airport, she said, they witnessed the Taliban shoot a child. They were also stopped and harassed at checkpoints. Cervantes said at one Taliban checkpoint, the family’s children screamed so loudly in fright that the whole family was waved through.