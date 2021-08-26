Fredericksburg man accused in stabbing rejects plea deal

A Fredericksburg man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday and will instead take his case to a jury.

Deon Waverly Harris, 25, is charged in Spotsylvania County with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from an Aug. 6, 2020, incident in which a 35-year-old man was stabbed 13 times.

Harris’ attorney, Eugene Frost, and prosecutor Alex Vakos had worked out a deal that Harris was expected to sign Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Harris instead decided to not take the deal, and he is now scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting Sept. 15.

According to police and court records, the victim answered a knock at his door at the Knights Inn on Market Street that morning and was attacked with a folding knife. Court records state that Harris was upset because his former girlfriend was in the room with the victim.

The victim was stabbed 13 times in the back and neck areas. Court records state that he “stumbled” down the steps seeking help and was eventually treated by emergency workers and taken to a hospital.