A Fredericksburg man has been charged with robbery of the Locust Grove Walmart.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on March 2 responded to the SuperCenter on Germanna Highway for a possible armed robbery, according to a weekend release from Lt. Becky Jones.

Members from many divisions of the agency responded to the call in an effort to collect evidence and to identify the suspect, she said. Investigators from OCSO and Virginia State Police developed leads on the suspect’s identity, with help from the community and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, on March 3, Kelvin Jackson, 51, of Fredericksburg was apprehended for the reported robbery, a felony, of the Walmart. He was held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

Jackson was apprehended within 28 hours of the reported incident, Jones said in the release.