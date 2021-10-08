Fredericksburg man cleared of drug charge stemming from overdose death

A Fredericksburg man who had already beaten one charge in connection with the overdose death of a Manassas man was cleared Thursday of a lingering drug charge as well.

Kevin Christopher Hoover, 32, of Fredericksburg, was found not guilty at the end of a two-day jury trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Hoover was indicted in November 2019 by a Fredericksburg grand jury on charges of felony homicide and distributing illegal drugs. The homicide charge stemmed from the Jan. 28, 2019, death of 28-year-old Matthew Pratt, who was found dead in his home after using heroin that authorities alleged was purchased from Hoover in Fredericksburg.

Defense attorney Mark Murphy got that charge dropped in March 2020, contending the charge was “unsustainable as a matter of law,” partially because the alleged purchase occurred in Fredericksburg while the death took place in Manassas.

Prosecutor Justin Witt spent much of this week’s trial trying to tie Hoover to the drug distribution charge. Phone and GPS evidence showed that Pratt spent about 12 minutes at Hoover’s home before overdosing later that day, and Hoover admitted to police that he’d sold drugs to Pratt several times.