A Fredericksburg man died Friday following a two-vehicle fatal crash in northern Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 5:35 p.m. on April 21 along Route 802 (Springs Road) near Fair Oaks Drive, a few miles from Jeffersonton.

A 2004 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling eastbound on Route 802 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Chrysler, Charles J. Sanitra, 78, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health in Warrenton, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old male of Maplewood, Minn., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.