Fredericksburg man who reported death as suicide charged with murder
Fredericksburg man who reported death as suicide charged with murder

A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide.

Christopher Mack Alexander, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police went to the Riverwood Apartment complex off State Route 3 on Saturday about 3:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot. Police found the victim, 27-year-old Amanda Seay, dead in the apartment that she shared with Alexander.

Morris said Alexander told police that Seay had committed suicide. But an autopsy conducted at a medical examiner's office revealed that Seay was a homicide victim.

Alexander was arrested after police got the autopsy results. Morris said the reason for the shooting remains unclear. The couple have children in common.

Christopher Mack Alexander

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

