Fredericksburg plastic bag tax causes consternation in Stafford, Spotsy

Residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania have become a lot more familiar with the commissioners of the revenue in their counties since Jan. 1.

Scott Mayausky, who holds the position in Stafford, said his Facebook page has been abuzz with complaints from shoppers that they were charged a 5-cent tax for plastic bags although the county hasn’t adopted such an ordinance.

Deborah Williams, Spotsylvania’s commissioner of the revenue, said it’s been an issue there, as well.

The mixup occurred because the Fredericksburg City Council voted in 2021 to implement the tax. Mayausky said once large corporations received the memo from Fredericksburg regarding the tax, they updated their systems to start charging it in every location with a Fredericksburg ZIP code.

The tax should be enforced only in the 22401 ZIP code, not areas in Stafford and Spotsylvania that have Fredericksburg addresses.

Mayausky said he found that smaller stores in Stafford didn’t have an issue. But chains such as CVS, Dollar General and Giant in the southern part of the county all initially charged the tax before they were sent correspondence that they should cease.

Mayausky said the taxes that were charged either should be returned to the customer or remitted to the county.

“Some folks got really upset because when they called it to the attention of the store workers, they didn’t have the ability to correct the problem, and that added to the level of frustration,” Mayausky said. “So I think it was important that both Deborah and I engaged the corporate partners as quickly as possible.”

Mayausky said even store managers had no ability to fix the issue because the tax was automatically updated in the system from corporate headquarters.

He said he became aware of the issue earlier this month and put out a Facebook post requesting the names of businesses that were charging the tax. Last week, he mailed out a letter to all retailers in the county.

“My Facebook messages have gone down dramatically [since the correspondence],” Mayausky said.

In Spotsylvania, shoppers reported being charged the tax at Marshall’s in Cosner’s Corner, the Southpoint Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and other stores with Fredericksburg addresses.

“We are preparing to send out letters to businesses and informing them that they should not be collecting the tax,” Williams said.

Williams said refunding customers may be too great of a challenge, so the tax will likely be remitted to the county. She said there were no reported issues in areas of the county with Spotsylvania addresses.

“It’s been more of the 22407 and 22408 [ZIP codes] with the Fredericksburg mailing addresses,” Williams said. “Those are the ones that are caught up in this dilemma.”

