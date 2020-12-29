Fredericksburg Police arrest 21-year-old Ruther Glen woman in Central Park stabbing

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Police have identified a 21-year-old Ruther Glen woman who was arrested after a stabbing Monday evening in Fredericksburg’s Central Park.

About 5:45 p.m., Fredericksburg Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while detectives responded to the incident. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she remained Tuesday in critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, Deanna Evans, 21, of Ruther Glen was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated malicious wounding. She was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The altercation occurred outside the entrance of La Vida Massage in the handicap parking stall, the establishment’s managers said. According to a statement on La Vida’s Facebook page, the victim entered the business and asked someone to call 911 before she collapsed.