Fredericksburg police department recognizes Hugh Mercer third grader as a hero

Every day on her way to work, Fredericksburg City Police Sgt. Aimee Lynch sees Aaron Ramsey walking down Cowan Boulevard on his way to Hugh Mercer Elementary School.

Last Friday, she watched as the boy stopped, looked both ways, and ran into the road to start picking up debris that had blown from a vehicle and was strewn across the street.

When Lynch saw what Aaron was doing, she used her patrol car to stop traffic so that he could get out of the road safely.

She was even more impressed when the boy, 8, returned to his apartment complex and threw the garbage he’d collected into the Dumpster.

Lynch walked with Aaron to school that day and learned his name and his teacher’s name. On Wednesday morning, she and other members of the police department surprised the boy in his classroom, presenting him with a gift basket and certificate of appreciation.

“I have no doubt that he would have continued to go out into Cowan and pick up trash,” Lynch said. “That makes him a hero. He risked his own life to clean up the community.”

Aaron didn’t know what was happening when a parade of adults that included Lynch, his stepmother Tamara McLean, Lt. Rashawn Cowles with the Fredericksburg Police, Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett, Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt and Hugh Mercer principal Kim Doucette entered his classroom bearing balloons, cupcakes and doughnuts from Paul’s Bakery.

“One of our friends was a Patriot Pride All-Star,” Doucette told the class. “We are so proud of him, because not only did he walk into a busy road to pick up trash, but he was safe about it.”

Cowles read aloud from a certificate presented to Aaron by Police Chief Brian Layton, telling the boy, “Not many people would do what you did. I am proud to have you living in our city.”

Aaron’s classmates applauded and gave him fist-bumps and “thumbs up” as he went forward to collect his certificate and a gift basket filled with cotton candy and gift cards to Fun Land and local restaurants.

Aaron’s third grade teacher, Marie Cunningham, said the class talks all the time about what’s involved in being a good citizen.

“I love that Aaron was ‘caught’ doing something good,” she said. “If you’re ever in the corridor watching this class come back from recess, you will see every one of these kids picking up trash.”

Afterward, Aaron said he was “a little embarrassed but kinda proud” of the recognition.

He said he learned about caring for his community from “his teacher and his family.”

“I know we’re supposed to be ready, caring and safe,” Aaron said. “When I saw all the trash, I thought about the animals and I thought the people driving by wouldn’t stop to pick it up. So I decided to pick up the trash in my world.”

McLean, Aaron’s stepmom, said she and his mother have always tried to teach him to “do the right thing when no one is looking.”

She said Aaron is “a happy, go-lucky kid” who loves helping around the house and caring for his two dogs, who he calls “his sisters.”

Lynch said recognizing people like Aaron for acts of goodness can help inspire other acts of goodness.

“In order to build relationships, you have to recognize people for doing good things,” she said. “It’s like paying it forward.”